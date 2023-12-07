A Monegasque charity links organ donation to the U Giru de Natale

The traditional Christmas race will start and finish in Port Hercule on December 10.

Last year, more than 1,000 people turned out for the start of this festive and very popular race, whose route covers the whole of the Principality and is almost identical to the Monaco Grand Prix circuit. This year, the Monaco Liver Disorder (MLD) and Trans-Forme charities are joining forces with the Monegasque event to promote a message: “Organ donation = the gift of life.” The two organisations have also set up a team called “Je cours pour le Don et la Vie” (I’m running for Donations and Life), which will include transplant and dialysis patients.

“We invite you to meet the transplant athletes, adults and children, at the start of the race,” says MLD, whose purpose is to combat all childhood liver diseases. Trans-Forme was founded in 1989 with the aim of helping transplant and dialysis patients through physical activity and sport, while promoting medical and sports research in these fields.

The race will start at 9am on Port Hercule for the younger categories (DOB between 2013 and 2017), at 9.30 am for the U11s and U13s and at 10.30 am for the 10km race. Bibs can be collected on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, or on Sunday up to 9.45 am for the 10km.