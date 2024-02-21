Did you see the Prince’s Palace turn orange?
A poignant message of support for the Fondation Flavien, and a symbol of hope on International Childhood Cancer Day.
Orange was Flavien’s favourite colour. Denis Maccario fights a daily battle against paediatric cancer in Monaco as a tribute to his son, who he lost in 2014. The Prince’s Palace was a veritable orange beacon on 15 February, in support of his Foundation’s work, and as a gesture of support for all cancer and rare disease patients on this special date.
Research is gradually gaining ground
Created on 15 August 2014, the Flavien Foundation’s purpose is to raise awareness and inform Monegasques of the need to take action. Thanks to a number of partnerships, volunteers organise regular events to raise funds. These are then donated to science, in the hope of one day curing all children suffering from cancer or a rare disease. The fight continues.