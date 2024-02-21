Did you see the Prince’s Palace turn orange?

A poignant message of support for the Fondation Flavien, and a symbol of hope on International Childhood Cancer Day.

Orange was Flavien’s favourite colour. Denis Maccario fights a daily battle against paediatric cancer in Monaco as a tribute to his son, who he lost in 2014. The Prince’s Palace was a veritable orange beacon on 15 February, in support of his Foundation’s work, and as a gesture of support for all cancer and rare disease patients on this special date.

© Prince’s Palace

© Prince’s Palace

Research is gradually gaining ground

Created on 15 August 2014, the Flavien Foundation’s purpose is to raise awareness and inform Monegasques of the need to take action. Thanks to a number of partnerships, volunteers organise regular events to raise funds. These are then donated to science, in the hope of one day curing all children suffering from cancer or a rare disease. The fight continues.