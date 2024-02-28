Formula 1. 2024 calendar highlights

24 for ’24. A record number of races are scheduled this season. Monaco Tribune has selected its top 5. Get out your diaries!

1. Chinese Grand Prix (21 April)

It’s back after a five-year absence.

“It’s a very fast track, with a high average speed,” according to Théo Pourchaire, the driver from Grasse. “There are a lot of opportunities for overtaking.”

The Chinese Grand Prix is back, 5 years on (Photo © Formula 1)

A legendary Formula 1 circuit, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai promises a triumphant return this year, after hosting the 1000th Grand Prix in history in 2019, at its last edition.

An edition that was won by a certain Lewis Hamilton… Will he do it again this year?

2. Monaco Grand Prix (May 26)

How can we not mention the Monaco event? While some critics like to stress the lack of spectacle and excitement on the track, the Monaco Grand Prix remains the flagship event of the Formula One season.

With its incredible atmosphere, its unique urban circuit and its breathtaking scenery, the “most beautiful circuit in the world” always makes an impression and remains one of the most eagerly awaited Grand Prix races every year.

© ACM

With overtaking still a rare event during the actual race, the Monaco Grand Prix is all about the qualifying session. Here, more than on any other circuit, the race for pole position is paramount.

Last time out Max Verstappen won his second Monaco Grand Prix, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, after storms had spiced up the closing laps.

3. British Grand Prix (7 July)

The way the 2022 edition played out made it one of the most spectacular Grand Prix of last season.

With all sorts of battles on the track between the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz’s first F1 win, the 2022 British Grand Prix once again lived up to its fine reputation.

All rights reserved

There is a fabulous atmosphere every time, with incredible support for the three British drivers (Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell). The Silverstone Grand Prix is a classic Formula 1 event, and very popular with the drivers.

“It’s my second favourite circuit after Monaco,” Théo Pourchaire confided to Auto Hebdo magazine. “It’s a flat circuit, but the pace is fantastic. It is made for single-seaters. The feeling of speed is constant.”

4. Belgian Grand Prix (28 July)

With its Eau Rouge / Raidillon section, its 7 km hilly course, its forest as far as the eye can see… the Spa-Francorchamps track is one of the most iconic and spectacular tracks in the world.

Rain often features prominently in the Belgian race, but each year it promises a great show on the track with many options for overtaking, which is always a crowd pleaser.

All rights reserved

Stopped in 2021 because of the heavy rain and close to being removed from the world championship along with the French Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps is still hanging on to its place on the calendar.

Charles Leclerc finished on the podium in the last edition.

5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (December 8)

Need we remind you? December 2021. At the end of an incredible race straight out of a Hollywood script, Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton to win his first ever world championship title. It was unprecedented.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last race of the season for several years now, did not provide the same suspense last year, as Max Verstappen had already secured his second world champion title well beforehand.

All rights reserved

But in a 2024 season that promises to be intense, with Red Bull still expected to be at the top, Ferrari looking much improved and Mercedes looking for revenge, the urban track at Yas Marina could see another exciting climax to the season.

F1 2024 calendar

02 March 2024: Bahrain Grand Prix – Sakhir

09 March 2024: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Jeddah

24 March 2024: Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne

07 April 2024: Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka

21 April 2024: Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai

05 May 2024: Miami Grand Prix – United States

19 May 2024: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix – Imola

26 May 2024: Monaco Grand Prix – Monte-Carlo

09 June 2024: Canadian Grand Prix – Montreal

23 June 2024: Spanish Grand Prix – Barcelona

30 June 2024: Austrian Grand Prix – Spielberg

07 July 2024: British Grand Prix – Silverstone

21 July 2024: Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring

28 July 2024: Belgian Grand Prix – Spa-Francorchamps

25 August 2024: Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort

01 September 2024: Italian Grand Prix – Monza

15 September 2024: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku

22 September 2024: Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay

20 October 2024: United States Grand Prix – Austin

27 October 2024: Mexican Grand Prix – Mexico City

03 November 2024: Brazilian Grand Prix – Interlagos

23 November 2024: Las Vegas Grand Prix – United States

01 December 2024: Qatar Grand Prix – Losail

08 December 2024: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina