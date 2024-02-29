What’s on in Monaco in March 2024?
Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.
Rencontres Internationales Monaco et la Méditerranée
The Oceanographic Museum will be hosting the 12th International Monaco and Mediterranean Meeting (RIMM) from Thursday 7 to Friday 8 March 2024. The two days will include conferences and debates. This year’s event is entitled “Gardens in the Mediterranean”, and will focus on three themes: “A Time of Abundance, a Time of Virtues, a Time of Wonder”. “Eminent specialists will shed light on these three phases in a rich and lively dialogue with personalities from the scientific, artistic and literary worlds. We are sure they will truly celebrate the art of Gardens in the Mediterranean,” says Elisabeth Bréaud, RIMM President and Director.
- When: Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March 2024
- Where: Monaco Oceanographic Museum
- To register: via the RIMM website or by mail, rimm.reservation@gmail.com
International Women’s Rights Day
Monaco’s Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights is organising a special event in honour of International Women’s Rights Day. The Espace Léo Ferré will be hosting round tables, conferences and workshops on 8 March from 9am to 6pm, The event will honour women through four themes: education, health, sport and work. To round off the day, the Committee is putting on a show featuring two concerts and a unique sound and light show.
- When: 8 March 2024 from9 am
- Where: Espace Léo Ferré, 25 Avenue Albert II, 98000, Monaco
- Who: Free admission for all, for the entire day
- Free tickets for the show: Box office
Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival
It’s the annual rendezvous for classical music lovers. From 13 March to 7 April 2024, the ‘Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo’ festival is back in the Principality. Organised for the third time by Bruno Mantovani, the event’s artistic director, the festival not only features concerts, but also round-table discussions and conferences at a host of venues across the Principality.
- When: From 13 March to 7 April 2024
- Bookings and programme: Printemps des Arts
- Tickets: Atrium du Casino de Monte-Carlo, Service Billetterie, Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
- Further information: +377 92 00 13 70
Les Sérénissimes de l’humour
The 18th edition of the Sérénissimes de l’Humour comedy fesival will take place from 12 to 16 March 2024. Organised by Monaco Live Productions, the event brings together a host of French-language comedians, including Booder, François-Xavier Demaison and Manu Payet.. Under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II, the Sérénissimes de l’Humour will be supporting the ‘Fondation Flavien‘ charity.
- When: from 12 to 16 March 2024
- Where: Grimaldi Forum
- Programme: Monaco Live Productions
- Reservations on the Grimaldi Forum website
Monaco Ocean Week
The 7th edition of Monaco Ocean Week is organised by the Prince Albert II Foundation, along with the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, the Monaco Scientific Centre and the Monaco Yacht Club. The week of Monday 18 to Saturday 23 March 2024 will feature activities to do with the environment and the ocean. The programme includes workshops, symposia, conferences, exhibitions, film screenings, etc., to promote the protection of marine biodiversity.
- Price: Free of charge
- Registration and programme on the Monaco Ocean Week website
- Where: Throughout Monaco
A number of other ideas
- Friday March 1, 9 pm: Ligue 1 football – AS Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain / Stade Louis II
- Sunday March 3, 5 pm: Theatre – Suite royale by Judith Elmaleh & Hadiren Raccah / Théâtre Princesse Grace
- Thursday March 7: Basketball, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague – AS Monaco v Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade / Salle Gaston Médecin
- Saturday March 9, 8 pm: Concert – Pierre de Maere / Grimaldi Forum Monaco
- Friday 15 to Sunday 24 March : Sport, Padel – CMB Monaco Master / Terrasses du Casino
- Friday 22 March, 8.30 pm: Concert – IAM / Espace Léo Ferré
- Saturday 23 March, 8 pm: Event – Le Bal de la Rose / Salle des Etoiles
- Sunday 24 March, 3 pm Opera – La Fille du régiment / Opéra de Monte-Carlo, Salle Garnier