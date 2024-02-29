What’s on in Monaco in March 2024?

Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.

Rencontres Internationales Monaco et la Méditerranée

The Oceanographic Museum will be hosting the 12th International Monaco and Mediterranean Meeting (RIMM) from Thursday 7 to Friday 8 March 2024. The two days will include conferences and debates. This year’s event is entitled “Gardens in the Mediterranean”, and will focus on three themes: “A Time of Abundance, a Time of Virtues, a Time of Wonder”. “Eminent specialists will shed light on these three phases in a rich and lively dialogue with personalities from the scientific, artistic and literary worlds. We are sure they will truly celebrate the art of Gardens in the Mediterranean,” says Elisabeth Bréaud, RIMM President and Director.

When: Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March 2024

Where: Monaco Oceanographic Museum

To register: via the RIMM website or by mail, rimm.reservation@gmail.com

International Women’s Rights Day

Monaco’s Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights is organising a special event in honour of International Women’s Rights Day. The Espace Léo Ferré will be hosting round tables, conferences and workshops on 8 March from 9am to 6pm, The event will honour women through four themes: education, health, sport and work. To round off the day, the Committee is putting on a show featuring two concerts and a unique sound and light show.

When: 8 March 2024 from9 am

Where: Espace Léo Ferré, 25 Avenue Albert II, 98000, Monaco

Who: Free admission for all, for the entire day

Free tickets for the show: Box office

Video games take centre stage at Monaco’s multimedia library in March

Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival

It’s the annual rendezvous for classical music lovers. From 13 March to 7 April 2024, the ‘Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo’ festival is back in the Principality. Organised for the third time by Bruno Mantovani, the event’s artistic director, the festival not only features concerts, but also round-table discussions and conferences at a host of venues across the Principality.

When: From 13 March to 7 April 2024

Bookings and programme: Printemps des Arts

Tickets: Atrium du Casino de Monte-Carlo, Service Billetterie, Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

Further information: +377 92 00 13 70

Les Sérénissimes de l’humour

The 18th edition of the Sérénissimes de l’Humour comedy fesival will take place from 12 to 16 March 2024. Organised by Monaco Live Productions, the event brings together a host of French-language comedians, including Booder, François-Xavier Demaison and Manu Payet.. Under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II, the Sérénissimes de l’Humour will be supporting the ‘Fondation Flavien‘ charity.

When: from 12 to 16 March 2024

Where: Grimaldi Forum

Programme: Monaco Live Productions

Reservations on the Grimaldi Forum website

Monaco Ocean Week

The 7th edition of Monaco Ocean Week is organised by the Prince Albert II Foundation, along with the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, the Monaco Scientific Centre and the Monaco Yacht Club. The week of Monday 18 to Saturday 23 March 2024 will feature activities to do with the environment and the ocean. The programme includes workshops, symposia, conferences, exhibitions, film screenings, etc., to promote the protection of marine biodiversity.

Price: Free of charge

Registration and programme on the Monaco Ocean Week website

Where: Throughout Monaco

A number of other ideas