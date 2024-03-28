AS Monaco: Dmitry Rybolovlev, a President with a close connection to his club

On 17 March, Dmitry Rybolovlev symbolically presented jerseys to Aleksandr Golovin and Ismail Jakobs, who have respectively played over 200 and 100 matches in all for AS Monaco © AS Monaco

The AS Monaco President has been cheering on his team in recent weeks, both at Louis-II and away from home, as reported in L’Équipe on Wednesday 27 March.

Advertising

Adi Hütter’s side have played eight games in the space of a month and a half. Which is also the number of matches attended by Dmitry Rybolovlev, a 100% attendance record.

His regular and conspicuous presence, particularly when accompanied by his two daughters, including Ekaterina, the club’s vice-president, raises questions, according to L’Équipe at a time when rumours are rife about a possible sale of the club in the coming months.

Why AS Monaco has increased in value since Dmitry Rybolovlev took over in 2011

However, according to the French sports daily, the AS Monaco president has never missed a match in recent seasons, even if his busy schedule has sometimes prevented him from being physically present at away matches.

Close to Thiago Scuro and Adi Hütter

As the season draws to a close, the businessman intends to stay close to his players and staff to help them achieve the goal set out at the start of the season and which has eluded AS Monaco since 2018-2019: direct qualification for the Champions League group stage. This would be an excellent ‘birthday present’ for AS Monaco fans in the club’s centenary season.

Elected to the LFP board a year and a half ago, Dmitry Rybolovlev has decided to become more personally involved in the day-to-day running of his club, and he was also present at the La Turbie Performance Centre ahead of the Riviera derby against OGC Nice and on the eve of the clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

President Dmitry Rybolovlev attended the training session at the AS Monaco performance centre prior to the match with PSG © AS Monaco

Laurent Maire looks back over 10 years with Dmitry Rybolovlev as Club President

According to L’Équipe, he is very attentive to feedback from Adi Hütter and Thiago Scuro, with whom he frequently discusses the sports side. At the last match against Lorient, President Rybolovlev presented Aleksandr Golovin and Ismaïl Jakobs with collector’s jerseys in recognition of their long service at the club.