Everybody Dance – Rose Ball goes Mirror Ball!

On March 23, Saturday Night Fever will hit the Sporting Monte-Carlo as it hosts the ‘Bal de la Rose’ (Rose Ball) charity event, which has been organised every year since 1954.

Last year, the 800 guests were treated to a 100% Bollywood atmosphere, in a decor dreamt up by the designer Christian Louboutin. This year we go disco! Princess Caroline chose the 70s and 80s dance craze for this year’s theme.

The Sporting Monte-Carlo room’s decor, by Christian Louboutin. ©Monte-Carlo SBM

Who will be on stage?

With Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline presiding, the event has a different theme each year, but also welcomes new artists to come and perform on stage. Next Saturday Shangela and Chad Michaels, two drag queens “right out of the 80s,” will perform hits by two Disco icons: Donna Summer and Cher. The choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and his 48 dancers will put on a great show with the biggest hits of the 80s, before handing over to Gloria Gaynor! Through her hits I Will Survive or Never Can Say Goodbye, the American singer also embodies the disco era, and will bring the show to a close. DJ Kiddy Smile will be in charge of the after party, for Dancing Queens (and Kings) who want to Freak Out (c’est chic after all) until the Last Dance.

Shangela, Gloria Gaynor and Sadeck Berrabah will star at the 2024 edition of the Bal de la Rose. ©SBM

The evening will also feature a performance by Charly Voodoo, pianist, composer and pioneer of the Cabaret Madame Arthur since it reopened in 2015. A fixture at the famous Pigalle cabaret, he will be on stage on March 23.

Chad Michaels, Kiddy Smile and Charly Voodoo. © SBM

While the Rose Ball is a gala evening where Monegasque society like to meet up, let’s not forget the event is organised to raise Money, Money, Money in support of the Princess Grace Foundation, which helps families of hospital-bound children. The traditional raffle will also take place during the evening. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive dinner, concocted and prepared by the Société des Bains de Mer Chefs.

