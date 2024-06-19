An expresso for €1? Coming right up, at Nice airport!

Nice Airport is currently offering expressos for €1, for a very limited period.

Attention all coffee lovers and travellers: Nice airport has introduced a special deal from 17 June to 14 July 2024. An expresso coffee for only €1!

All you have to do is go through security and on to the departure lounge, then head to one of the many participating bars and restaurants. Among them are Le Bar Horizon, Pokawa, Jamie’s Deli, La Paillote, Joe & The Juice, Eric Kayser, Thierry Marx’s Beach in Terminal 2 and Starbucks, Pret à manger, Chez Pipo, Pan Garni in Terminal 1.

A tasty deal!

Selected from the best coffees in the world, the €1 expressos are made from exceptional blends of different and varied origins, and grown with passion and respect for the environment. There’s a choice of full-bodied, intense coffees with hints of chocolate and walnut from the Andes and Asian Robusta; spicy, exotic, woody coffees from high-altitude plantations in Ethiopia and Sumatra; a fruity, tangy Colombian Arabica with a red fruit and citrus base; and a Brazilian Arabica with rounded, chocolaty notes from different terroirs (Cerrado, Mogiana and South Minas).

Whether it’s during a long wait between flights or a quick tasty shot for those in a hurry, a €1 espresso is an offer you can’t refuse. Biscuit and pastry tastings will also be avaiable in both Nice airport terminals. So you can make the most of your coffee break!