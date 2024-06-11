Prince Albert II discovers latest automotive innovations at Top Marques Monaco

On Saturday 8 June, Prince Albert II attended the 19th edition of the prestigious Top Marques Monaco show, the world’s most exclusive automotive event, which was held at the Grimaldi Forum.

Accompanied by Emeric Garcia, Director of Top Marques Monaco, and Christine Salti, Director of Monaco Check-in, Prince Albert II explored the latest European and global innovations in the automotive industry. Among the gems on display, the Sovereign was able to observe electric supercars and luxurious vehicles such as the McLaren Artura Spider, nanoFlowcell’s Quantino and the brand new Bertone GB110.

During his visit, the Prince also went to meet the exhibitors in the Classic Cars area, including former Formula 1 driver Thierry Boutsen of Boutsen Classic Cars. The main sponsors, zondacrypto, Dassault Aviation, Deco-Flamme and NFTouring were also presented to the Sovereign.

The show also welcomed the young art prodigy Aran La, who came from England to see and draw the fabulous vehicles, as well as the influencer and show ambassador GMK, who unveiled his new Mansory G-Class with the Prince.

Once again, the famous motor show attracted enthusiasts and collectors from around the world, reinforcing Monaco’s reputation as a global centre of luxury and innovation.

