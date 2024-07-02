Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Festive picnic celebrates CREM’s 14th anniversary

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 2 July 2024
1 minute read
Anniversaire-CREM-Prince-Albert-II
The CREM has been in existence since 1 June 2010. © Communication department / Stéphane Danna
By Agathe Chéreau
- 2 July 2024
1 minute read

The CREM blew out another candle on June 25, with Prince Albert II in attendance.

The Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (Monaco Foreign Residents Club – CREM) celebrated the passing of another year, in the Jardins Saint-Martin. Despite the rain, over 200 members of different nationalities accepted CREM President Louisette Azzoaglio Levy-Soussan’s invitation. Including an exceptional guest: Prince Albert II.

Advertising

“The Principality by CREM”, a new magazine in the Principality

British artist Alan Walsh presented his new canvas to the Sovereign

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the 200 Members who believed in us and came along. It’s thanks to your support that we are able to push ourselves a little further each time,” said the club in a press release. For the occasion, the CREM pulled out all the stops, organising an ultra chic picnic!

Photos © Communication department / Stéphane Danna