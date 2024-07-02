Festive picnic celebrates CREM’s 14th anniversary

The CREM blew out another candle on June 25, with Prince Albert II in attendance.

The Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (Monaco Foreign Residents Club – CREM) celebrated the passing of another year, in the Jardins Saint-Martin. Despite the rain, over 200 members of different nationalities accepted CREM President Louisette Azzoaglio Levy-Soussan’s invitation. Including an exceptional guest: Prince Albert II.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the 200 Members who believed in us and came along. It’s thanks to your support that we are able to push ourselves a little further each time,” said the club in a press release. For the occasion, the CREM pulled out all the stops, organising an ultra chic picnic!