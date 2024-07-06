Four magnificent exhibitions to see during Monaco Art Week

Monaco Art Week is back in the Principality for its 6th edition, until Sunday 7 July. As part of our exhibition tour, we have selected four galleries and a bonus, a chance to discover and engage with different periods of art that are well worth a visit!

Boosting the local art market, Monaco’s Art Week (MAW) stands out for its comprehensive coverage of all periods of art history. Whether through auction houses or galleries specialising in ancient, modern and contemporary art, the participants share the same criterion of excellence: quality.

Advertising

During the event, each exhibitor will be putting on an original exhibition showcasing its own domain, artists and history. MAW is again proving itself to be a major event, celebrating the richness and diversity of the Monegasque artistic scene.

And you don’t have to travel far between the galleries. Our selection is concentrated in the Monte-Carlo district.

1. Moretti Fine Art

Until July 26, Moretti Fine Art is partnering with artist Julian Solms to present the And There Was Light exhibition. It features a dialogue between the incandescent and chromatic abstract compositions of Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein, the German artist, and classical masterpieces by the masters Simone dei Crocifissi, Barnaba da Modena and Arrigo di Niccolò.

Different in terms of period, location and medium, the paintings echo each other in surprising and remarkable ways, sharing a common concern and an invocation of the ineffable. The exhibition highlights the themes of creation and transcendence that are at the heart of the artist’s work. It reflects a shared ambition to transcend matter and offer a glimpse of the eternal.

A highly colourful exhibition!

Where: 27 Avenue de la Costa

The artist Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein © Instagram Moretti Fine Art

2. Almine Rech

For the Week, the Almine Rech gallery has partnered with artists Miquel Barceló, Johan Creten, Eric Croes, Gregor Hildebrandt, John McAllister, Anthony Miler, Tursic & Mille, Tia-Thuy Nguyen, Ugo Rondinone and Thu-Van Tran.

Today, artists draw their inspiration from the complex beauty of nature, which they use as a canvas to express their deepest feelings, transforming the face of art forever.

The famous impressionist painter Paul Cézanne summed up this artistic approach by stating: “Painting from nature is not about copying the objective, it is about expressing one’s sensations. Treating nature using cylinders, spheres, cones, all put into perspective.”

From the delicate patterns of a leaf to the majestic contours of a landscape, contemporary artists closely observe and interpret the world around them. Through different artistic media, including painting, sculpture, photography and multimedia installations, they capture the essence of nature and convey its fascinating narrative.

An exhibition that combines softness, texture and mixed materials!

Where: 20 Avenue de la Costa

Times: Open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm

© Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune

3. Artcurial

Until the end of August, Artcurial is presenting ‘Monaco Sculptures’, an exceptional collection of sculptures from around the world. The Patrice Trigano collection stands out, featuring remarkable works by César, Arman, Philippe Hiquily, Allen Jones, Berto Lardera and Salvador Dalí.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is undoubtedly Jean-Michel Othoniel’s spectacular ‘Grand Lasso’, from a French collection, which promises to attract the attention of discerning collectors. In addition, two great American sculptors, Tony Smith and George Rickey, part of a Swiss collection, will also be featured.

The ‘Monaco Sculptures’ works are exhibited in the form of a tour around the prestigious institutions of the Société des Bains de Mer de Monte-Carlo. Visitors can admire these sculptures in iconic venues such as the Hôtel de Paris, the Hôtel Hermitage, the Square Beaumarchais, the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, the Jardins de la Petite Afrique, the Jardin des Spélugues and the Jardin Saint James, accessible all day.

The exhibition is a unique opportunity to discover major works of contemporary art with Monaco as a prestigious backdrop!

Where: 3/9 Boulevard des Moulins et Jardin du Casino

© Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune © Monaco Tribune

4. Hauser & Wirth

Until August 31, at One Monte-Carlo, the Hauser & Wirth gallery is hosting a collection of monumental works by Larry Bell dating from the 1970s, including his large glass panels of architectural proportions. The self-supporting walls mark a shift in his art towards standalone glass panels assembled with silicone.

These monumental works differ from his early metal framed sculptures, exploring architectural and mural geometries beyond the pure cubic form.

Larry Bell pushes the boundaries of contemporary art with his innovative creations, offering visitors a unique visual and sensory experience. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to discover the work of a master of glass and light!

Where: One Monte-Carlo – Place du Casino

Times: Open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 7 pm

© Communication Department / Etienne Dang

© Communication Department / Etienne Dang

5. The Larvotto bonus : Kamil Art Gallery

Until August 12, you can visit the solo exhibition «Mystic Reality» by the German artist Eric Massholder. In this recent body of work, Massholder takes an event-driven, narrative approach. Through his large-scale works, Massholder invites the public to extraordinary festive gatherings where dance, music, drink and food take on a ceremonial dimension.

What makes the events exceptional is the presence of unusual guests and hosts: extraterrestrials. Known for his fascination with non-human figures, Massholder has already explored a number of themes with characters like the Mighty Father and His Son, Mickey Ganesh and the Alien series.

In Mystic Reality, he goes even further, sharing his unique vision of the appearance of extraterrestrials and how he imagines them living and socialising. This exhibition is an invitation to explore fantastic scenarios where the boundaries between reality and mysticism are blurred. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the captivating world of Eric Massholder and his innovative artistic interpretations!

Where: 3 Avenue Princesse Grace

© Monaco Tribune

© Monaco Tribune

Concerts at the Prince’s Palace: the 2024 programme