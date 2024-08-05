Monte-Carlo Photo Contest: Share your best shots of the Principality

The three best photos in each category will be published on a variety of media © Monaco Tribune

Monaco is full of magnificent spots and landscapes. The Principality now has a photo contest to showcase its best images.

The Monte-Carlo Photo Contest invites photographers to capture the beauty and charm of the Principality of Monaco. The international contest is open to all, and a great opportunity for photographers to showcase their talent and artistic vision of Monaco.

Organised by the Monegasque cultural organisation ‘Il Teatro della Vita’, the Monte-Carlo Photo Contest is a non-profit event supported by the Principality’s authorities.

The three best photos from each category will be published on the contest website, social media and in specialist magazines. An awards ceremony will take place on 23 November 2024 in Monaco.

Four categories, a panel of experts

The 2024 edition of the competition consists of four categories:

Glamour & Beauty

Street

Landscape

Open category

A panel of renowned professionals will select the winners. They include Gabriele Lorenzini, professional landscape, travel and art photographer; Rosanna Calò, professional glamour and events photographer; Albert Colman, editor, media consultant and TV producer; and Paolo Mosti, landscape and street photographer.

Greg Lecoeur: “Today I want to change the Mediterranean’s image”

To enter, simply fill in the registration form on the official competition website and submit your digital photos by 30 September 2024. The registration fee is €20 per category or €50 for all four categories. A maximum of 3 photos may be submitted per category.

For more information and to register for the contest: Monte-Carlo Photo Contest