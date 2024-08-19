Nice Jazz Fest 2024: A classic in tune with the times

The group GoGo Penguin was one of the highlights of the 2023 edition © David Nouy / Ville de Nice

76 years young, the festival is back again this summer. Check out the programme!

The legendary Nice Jazz Festival has changed its name to Nice Jazz Fest! A little tweak that hints at a few changes in the festival’s organisation. A Kid’s Club and a Comedy Club are making their debut. As in previous years, the purists will be at the Théâtre de Verdure, while fans of trending artists will be on the Place Masséna.

This week, from 20 to 23 August, music lovers and curious visitors alike will come together to enjoy the sounds of some of the world’s greatest artists.

A mouth-watering line-up

The 2024 edition has pulled out all the stops to suit every taste. From legends of the genre to emerging talent and the most avant-garde artists, the programme is rich and eclectic.

Nas, an iconic rap figure and son of a jazz musician, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his first album, while Jungle will be setting the stage alight with a blend of funk and disco. Fans of more traditional jazz won’t feel left out, with performances by Monty Alexander and Alfredo Rodriguez.

A festive and fun atmosphere

In addition to the concerts, the festival is set to be a festive affair. Of course, there will also be a village, where you can taste local specialities.

A Kid’s Club has also been announced, offering youngsters aged 4 to 10 a fun introduction to music while their parents enjoy the concerts.

There will also be a comedy club in the village, where you can have a laugh between concerts and get into the mood beforehand.

Not forgetting the different events that will take place throughout the city. Check out the NJF website for more info.

Need more details?

For the impatient, here’s an overview of the full programme for Nice Jazz Fest 2024: