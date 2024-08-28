Who’s taking up The Crossing Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge?

We now know who will be taking part in the event.

They’ll be setting off soon! The fourth edition of The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge race will be taking place on September 6 and 7. Over the course of 24 hours, the participants will cross the 180 kilometres between Calvi, in Corsica, and the Principality, on bikes that run on the water. The relay race will involve 20 athletes, in five teams of four.

Participants include the ‘Serenity’ team, with Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan and Gareth Wittstock, Princess Charlene’s brother and Secretary General of the Fondation Princess Charlène de Monaco, which is organising the challenge.

French cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, entrepreneur Brandon Green, Swedish cyclist Gustav Larsson and Harvey Bird, form the ‘Lionheart’ team.

Alexandre Baccili, Jacopo Marzocco, Jean-Baptiste Pastor and Anthony Roustan are the ‘Rock to Rock’ team.

The ‘Ferrari’ team will be made up in part of Italian drivers. Antonio Giovinazzi, Francesco Castellacci, Allessandro Pierguidi are on the team, as is Guido Giovanelli from the BPM group.

Last but not least, the ‘U17’ team made up of boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Lapin, as well as Dmytro Kovalenko and Nicolas Fache, will be taking on the others on the hydro-bikes. May the best team win!