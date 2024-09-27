“FLOW”, a 2-day exhibition at Monaco Yacht Show

Domink Drags in front of the six paintings from his exhibition © Frédéric Nebinger

The new exhibition opened on Wednesday 25 September, with an inauguration event in the evening.

From September 25 to 27, “FLOW” by Dominik Drygas will be on display in the Monaco Sanlorenzo Lounge. Six paintings by the Polish artist allow visitors to the 33rd Monaco Yacht Show, to see yachting from another angle.

One of the paintings is being donated to the HIV charity Fight Aids Monaco, founded and chaired by Princess Stéphanie. The official presentation took place at the exhibition’s inauguration.

“I’m delighted with the inauguration evening’s success. The enjoyment and interest they showed in my work… means a lot to me. As a keen yachting enthusiast, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed imagining this exhibition and creating my paintings. It’s an honour for me to be supporting Fight Aids Monaco, the result is satisfying and I feel fortunate to contribute, through the sale of this work… to the growth and continuity of this great charity,” said the artist. And perhaps introducing the charity to some of the visitors to the 33rd Monaco Yacht Show.