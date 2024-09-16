Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival 2024 full programme

Students from the Académie Rainier III will get things under way © Philip Ducap

It will take place from 20 November to 1 December at the prestigious Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo.

The Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival is back in the Principality, and it’s a big event for music lovers. This year’s edition includes jazz to suit all tastes, from traditional to more contemporary sounds.

Talented musicians from the Académie Rainier III will be giving a top-class concert to kick off the 18th Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival in style. A memorable evening is in store for the audience on Thursday 21 November, with the Count Basie Orchestra, who gave birth to the Kansas City style, and the Dal Sasso Big Band, who will pay tribute to Chick Corea.

The following day, jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and saxophonist Stefano di Battista will be performing on the same date, and are sure to delight the audience. Next, a sensual journey awaits through the great voices of Ayo and the Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade.

Cinema is also featured, as Louis Malle’s Ascenseur pour l’échafaud will be screened along with a film-concert of Whiplash, directed by Damien Chazelle.

On Wednesday 27 November, there will be pop-funk from British band Level 42 and the 100% London jazz trio Emile Londonien. They are followed by the Cuban rhythms of Cinemafunk and the Afrobeat of Seun Kuti.

Then get ready for an instrumental encounter between M and Thibault Cauvin, with the strings of harpist and singer Sophye Soliveau. Not forgetting the two charismatic voices of Stella Cole, straight from Tik Tok, and crooner Mario Biondi.

All these live concerts will be accompanied by Before and After sessions in the Casino Monte-Carlo rotunda, with a special set up for this very special occasion.

Tickets can be booked online on the Société des Bains de Mer website.