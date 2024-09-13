Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurate new Collège Charles III

After unveiling the inaugural plaque in the presence of Mr Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Mgr Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco and Monegasque dignitaries, the Princely Couple began their visit with the refectory, the amphitheatre and 2 classrooms © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

On Thursday 12 September, the Principality celebrated the opening of the Charles III secondary school, a modern and ambitious establishment that symbolises the Prince’s commitment to education. In the presence of the Sovereign Prince and Princess Charlene, as well as many other dignitaries, the event was hailed by Minister of State Didier Guillaume as a rare and symbolic moment for Monaco.

The inauguration of the new Collège Charles III marks a significant milestone for the Principality. The new establishment, a true architectural and educational gem, illustrates the Prince’s Government’s determination to place education at the very centre of its priorities.

Advertising

“Inaugurating a new school is not an everyday event,” said the Minister of State in his speech. The college represents the culmination of five years’ design work and eight years’ construction work, and meets high technical and environmental standards.

A modern and versatile place of learning

Designed to accommodate between 1,200 and 1,500 students, Charles III elementary school stands out for its innovative teaching approach, involving new technologies and flexible classroom layouts. Far from focusing solely on the teaching of academic subjects, the project is part of a global approach to education, aimed at shaping individuals who are capable of critical thought and objectivity.

The 23,805 m² building, which has been awarded the High Environmental Quality certification, puts the well-being of pupils and teachers first. The facilities include a gym, a swimming pool, a 300-seat amphitheatre and a media library, creating an environment that is equally conducive to learning, culture and sport.

“Everything is in place to ensure that this multi-purpose structure will be able to host and develop a wide range of cultural and sporting projects, in the humanist tradition. Versatility and serenity are the undeniable hallmarks of this learning and recreational environment. Because a secondary school is obviously a place of learning, but also a living space,” the Minister of State continued.

A successful architectural and technical challenge

Sitting on an atypical 250-metre-long plot, the Charles III secondary school called for a particularly ingenious design. The 1,300-tonne steel frame, with 40,000 bolts, testifies to the technical scale of the project. Monegasque architects Christian Curau and François Lallemand rose to the challenge of creating an optimised space in a dense urban setting.

The new school stands out for its planted pedestrian areas, as part of a sustainable approach to providing a quality environment for pupils and staff.

A strong commitment to education and citizenship

The new establishment is not just a seat of academic learning. It is also a living space aimed at personal growth, providing the pupils with a window into culture and sport.

The 67 m² climbing wall and wide range of sports facilities are in keeping with the Principality’s sporting tradition, while the media library and art and music rooms encourage creativity and expression.

“In an age when we are increasingly glued to our mobile phone screens, we can legitimately be concerned about this ‘mass addiction’. Digital technology represents progress of course, but sport and artistic and cultural disciplines are just as important.

Here, students have absolutely everything they need to get away from their screens and find fulfilment in many other ways. Make the most of it. It is said that education is about harnessing curiosity. So, pupils of Charles III secondary school, be curious, be immensely curious”, said Didier Guillaume in conclusion.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace / Prince’s Government

900 Monegasques join Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene for U Cavagnëtu picnic