Walk in Dolceacqua to celebrate twinning with Monaco 

Participants will cover dozens of kilometres in Italy.

Dolceacqua, the third municipality to be twinned with Monaco since 2023, is organising a walk on Saturday 21 September 2024 to celebrate the ties between the two regions. What’s in store? The three castles circuit.

The meeting point is in Piazza Mauro in Dolceacqua at 8 am, with car pooling possible from Monaco. After a briefing and a snack provided by organisers in the Italian town, participants will put their best foot forward at 8.45 am as they head for Perinaldo (around 2 hours’ walk).

Once there, the group will visit the castle before hiking to Apricale (1 hour 15 minutes). They are scheduled to arrive in the picturesque village to the north-east of Dolceacqua at 1 pm, with a tour and lunch.

The walk then heads to Isolabona, around 1 hour away, for a tour of the castle. They will head back for Dolceacqua at 5 pm.

Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend: Monaco’s twinned towns

As part of World Clean Up Day, they will collect any rubbish found along the way. To join the walk, simply register by sending an e-mail to communication@mairie.mc.