Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

Walk in Dolceacqua to celebrate twinning with Monaco 

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 17 September 2024
0 minutes read
dolceacqua
Dolceacqua (Italy) is the Principality's most recent twin - © visitmonaco.com
By Agathe Chéreau
- 17 September 2024
0 minutes read

Participants will cover dozens of kilometres in Italy. 

Advertising »
Advertising

Dolceacqua, the third municipality to be twinned with Monaco since 2023, is organising a walk on Saturday 21 September 2024 to celebrate the ties between the two regions. What’s in store? The three castles circuit. 

The meeting point is in Piazza Mauro in Dolceacqua at 8 am, with car pooling possible from Monaco. After a briefing and a snack provided by organisers in the Italian town, participants will put their best foot forward at 8.45 am as they head for Perinaldo (around 2 hours’ walk). 

Once there, the group will visit the castle before hiking to Apricale (1 hour 15 minutes). They are scheduled to arrive in the picturesque village to the north-east of Dolceacqua at 1 pm, with a tour and lunch. 

Advertising »

The walk then heads to Isolabona, around 1 hour away, for a tour of the castle. They will head back for Dolceacqua at 5 pm. 

Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend:  Monaco’s twinned towns

As part of World Clean Up Day, they will collect any rubbish found along the way. To join the walk, simply register by sending an e-mail to communication@mairie.mc.

Advertising »