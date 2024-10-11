Same-day breast cancer diagnosis at CHPG ‘Breastday Center’

The aim is to make it easier to fight breast cancer, the most common cancer in women.

The Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) is opening the Breastday Center to coincide with Pink October, If breast cancer is suspected (discovery of a lump, nipple discharge, etc.), it provides a quick diagnosis. All the examinations and results (scans, blood tests, etc.) needed for screening are available In just one day, without the need for return visits.

If the results are negative, follow-up and monitoring will be set up by the CHPG. If the results are positive, patients will be offered a bespoke care pathway.

“In Monaco, we are very proactive with breast cancer screening, carrying out over 10,000 mammograms a year,” Mathieu Liberatore, Head of the Senology Department at the CHPG, told Monaco Info, adding: “When an abnormality is detected during screening, the first stage is carried out by us, the radiologists, then a biopsy to confirm suspicions, or not. The lesion is then located just before surgery, to ensure it is as minimally invasive as possible and depending on the results, further treatments may be carried out.”

The Breastday Center can be contacted by telephone on (+377) 97 98 99 55 , Monday to Thursday from 9 am to midday and from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Fridays until 3.30 pm to make an appointment, or by email at contact.sein@chpg.mc .