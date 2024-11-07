Polish chef Piotr Kuc crowned European sushi champion 2024 at Niwaki

He currently runs the Izumi Sushi restaurant in Warsaw.

The second edition of the European Sushi Championship, organised by Sushi Robots, the European leader in machines for Japanese cuisine, and the Niwaki restaurant in Monaco, took place on Monday 4 November.

Advertising

The nine candidates for the title fought it out over two rounds: a preparatory and technical round, which consisted of preparing and presenting the raw materials to the jury, in particular cutting the fish delicately in saku, and a creative round in which the chefs had to propose 40 to 50 pieces of sushi, with mandatory nigiri, maki, uramaki, kazari-maki, kazari-sushi and vegetarian sushi, as well as 15 pieces of sashimi.

After these challenges, Piotr Kuc was crowned European Sushi Champion, ahead of Portuguese chef Nuno Brito in second place, and Swiss chef Maurilio Sousa de Araujo in third. Also in the running were Tino Singharaj for France, Brendan Ferrero Cassidy and Brahim Khouyaoui Ben for Spain, Vlad Tanaisie for Romania, The Lam Nguyen and Vameng Lyfoung for Monaco and Aline Kwamme for Italy.

Monegasque chain Beefbar opens new premises in Old Nice

As at the French 2024 Championships, there was a significant technological leap, as the international jury used connected tablets. Real-time scores were displayed on a connected giant screen, ensuring transparency and fairness in the candidate assessments.