Where to sell your luxury goods in Monaco?

Looking to sell your Louis Vuitton bag or that Chanel dress you no longer wear, but don’t know how or where? There is a wealth of options in the Principality and the surrounding area for giving your luxury items a second lease of life.

1. The Queen Bee second-hand shop near Monaco

Located in the Palais Gallia, Place de la Crémaillère in Beausoleil, The Queen Bee Monaco is a must for selling your luxury items close to the Principality. Open every day from 11am to 7pm, the boutique has been run for 10 years by Katie Holmes, who is well-known for her expertise and warm welcome.

It’s a simple process: take your item to the shop for an assessment. Katie will advise you, decide whether the item has potential and set a price.

If you aren’t nearby, you can send photos via WhatsApp for a rough idea. The Bee’s customer base extends far beyond the region, with buyers coming from as far afield as Paris or even abroad. You can be sure that there will be takers for your article. Handbags are the boutique’s speciality, and one of its best-selling items!

To find out more about its services and shop, follow The Queen Bee Monaco on Instagram, Facebook or even on TikTok !

2. Le Dressing, in Monaco

If you want to sell your top-of-the-range items that are still in very good condition, you can also visit Le Dressing, located at 1 Rue Princesse Florestine in Monaco. The address is well known to Monegasques, and renowned for frequent new arrivals, promoted every day on social media.

You can go there to have your luxury item appraised and put up for sale.. The shop is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm and Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

To find out more about Le Dressing, visit its Facebook and Instagram pages or call +377 93 25 82 26.

3. Au Quai 56 in Menton

Just a few kilometres from Monaco, we recommend Au Quai 56 for selling on your beautiful things. Located at 2 rue du Vieux Vollège in Menton, this consignment store offers a wide range of items, including ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.

To sell your items, you can take them directly to the shop and they will give you a quote. If the item is as described, and you are satisfied with the estimated price, it will then be put up for sale.

Opening times are Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 6.45 pm non-stop,, and Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6.45 pm To find out more about Au Quai 56, visit its Facebook page or call 04 93 51 59 16.

All of these boutiques take particular care to only provide impeccable luxury items. Before being put up for sale, each piece is examined to guarantee its authenticity and condition. Counterfeit items or those with major defects have no quarter in these stores.

An on-trend market

The luxury second-hand goods market is thriving. The market continues to attract a diverse clientele every day. On the one hand, private individuals bring in their top-of-the-range pieces to have them appraised, in the hope of getting a good price. On the other, buyers flock to these boutiques to snap up the latest intake.

Even though there is still a certain price tag, these items always find a buyer, especially when it comes to leather goods. The market appeals both to fashion enthusiasts looking for original, vintage pieces, and those who want to get into the world of luxury without paying the full price for new pieces.

