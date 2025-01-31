Grand Tour reimagined: inside Rome’s most stylish new address and its dazzling Café Ginori

In a city where history whispers from every corner, Hotel de la Ville boldly reimagines the spirit of the Grand Tour for the modern traveller.

Perched atop the Spanish Steps like a crown jewel in Rome’s architectural tiara, this 18th-century palazzo has been transformed into a masterpiece of contemporary luxury and now houses the city’s most talked-about new addition: Café Ginori, where Italian artistry meets culinary excellence.

An aristocratic property with a story to tell

Occupying what might be Rome’s most enviable address on Via Sistina, Hotel de la Ville stands as a testament to the city’s enduring romance with style and sophistication. The 18th-century palace, which reopened in 2019 after an ambitious renovation, couldn’t be more perfectly positioned – just a three-minute walk down the Spanish Steps leads you into the heart of Rome’s historic centre, while the peaceful Villa Borghese gardens are right behind the hotel.

Courtyard © Rocco Forte Hotels Julep Print Room © Rocco Forte Hotels

Rooms: where history meets contemporary flair

Inside, Italian architect Tommaso Ziffer and Olga Polizzi, the company’s Director of Design, have created something truly special. The 104 rooms and suites, featuring a vibrant piazza within the heart of the hotel, are a masterful blend of past and present, where neoclassical and antique motifs dance with contemporary comfort. The design pays playful homage to the Grand Tour era when European aristocrats and nobles would come to Rome as part of their educational rite of passage. The most coveted accommodations are undoubtedly the three glamorous top-floor suites – Canova, Roma, and De La Ville – each offering sweeping views of the Eternal City’s terracotta roofscape.

Junior Suite Bedroom Controcampo © Rocco Forte Hotels

Roma Suite_ Sitting Room © Rocco Forte Hotels

A culinary journey: where porcelain meets palate

The December 2024 inauguration of Café Ginori marks a new chapter in Rome’s gastronomic scene. This isn’t just another hotel restaurant – it’s a sophisticated fusion of culinary artistry and historic Italian craftsmanship. The restaurant, featuring an expertly curated boutique showcasing Ginori 1735’s exquisite porcelain, serves as both a feast for the eyes and the palate.

© Rocco Forte Hotels Cacio e pepe with lobster © Rocco Forte Hotels

At the helm of this culinary enterprise is the legendary Fulvio Pierangelini, Rocco Forte Hotels’ Creative Director of Food. His journey from a labourer, night porter and sailing instructor to Italy’s most celebrated chef is as fascinating as his innovative menus. He even worked in Mougins, on the Côte d’Azur, under Roger Vergé, one of the 20th century’s leading chefs.

Fulvio Pierangelini © Rocco Forte Hotels

The new café offers three distinct dining experiences throughout the day, with standout dishes like Scampi with caramelized Sciacca mango and Cacio e pepe with lobster highlighting Pierangelini’s talent for reimagining classics with contemporary flair.

The décor itself tells a story, with Ginori 1735’s iconic patterns woven throughout the space. From the “Oriente Italiano” wallpaper to embroidered fabrics adorning cushions and chairs, every detail creates an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and welcoming.

© Rocco Forte Hotels © Rocco Forte Hotels

But the culinary excellence extends beyond the new café. Each dining venue offers its own unique experience. The Mosaico restaurant offers reinvented Italian classics that feel both familiar and revolutionary. The Julep Bar is known for its avant-garde mixology, while the Cielo Terrace offers what might be the most romantic sunset aperitivo in Rome.

A sanctuary of serenity: the Irene Forte spa experience

The Sicilian-themed Irene Forte Spa is a 550-square-meter haven of tranquillity, offering an experience that goes beyond typical spa treatments. With five single treatment rooms and a double suite specially designed for Rasul mud rituals, the spa complex includes a comprehensive thermal area that rivals Rome’s ancient baths in luxury, if not in size. The wellness offering perfectly complements the hotel’s sophisticated ambiance, providing a peaceful retreat after a day of exploring Rome’s bustling streets.

Mosaico Restaurant © Rocco Forte Hotels

A Rocco Forte hotel

As part of the prestigious Rocco Forte Hotels collection, Hotel de la Ville represents the group’s commitment to creating distinctive properties that capture the essence of their locations while maintaining exceptional standards of luxury and service. The hotel exemplifies Sir Rocco Forte’s vision of modern luxury hospitality – one that honours history while embracing contemporary sophistication.

The addition of Café Ginori is perhaps the perfect embodiment of this philosophy, bringing together three centuries of Ginori’s artistic excellence with Rocco Forte’s contemporary luxury approach. It’s a combination that feels both timeless and thoroughly modern – much like Rome itself.

Essentials

Hotel de la Ville Rome has rooms from €1 200 per night, bed & breakfast. EasyJet has direct return flights from Nice to Rome from €40 and ITA Airways offers direct returns flights from €120.

Book directly via Rocco Forte Hotels