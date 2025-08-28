Where to celebrate a birthday in Monaco? A guide to the best addresses

Public parks, family restaurants, prestigious hotels and museums… You’re spoilt for choice if you want to celebrate an unforgettable birthday in Monaco.

Venues for children

The Principality boasts several solutions for children’s birthday parties. The town hall has a specially equipped birthday room, which can be booked in advance. Located in the Parc Princesse Antoinette, the room is available for hire every day for birthday parties for children aged 1 to 12. The facilities include a functional kitchen area, two large and two small tables as well as 14 adult and 14 children’s chairs, providing comfortable seating for around twenty people. It is a cost-effective option that allows you to organise a celebration in a safe setting with all the necessary equipment. Bookings can be made using a form that can be downloaded from the Town Hall website under the heading Animations jeunesse (youth activities). Be aware that a municipal by-law prohibits picnics in the park, unless special authorisation is granted.

Air hockey, basketball hoops, claw games, bowling lanes and many other activities available at Box 98 © Monaco Tribune

For a turnkey event, the Box 98 leisure centre offers birthday packs with entertainment and catering. Located in the Fontvieille shopping centre, the family entertainment centre organises tailor-made parties for children aged 3 and over, with activities to suit every age group. The children’s birthday party programme includes go-kart races that are suitable for very young children, interactive games and a festive birthday tea all ages can share. The concept includes several activities so that the whole family can join in the celebrations. For groups looking for something more exclusive, Box 98 can make the entire venue available for private hire. Tailor-made activities are also available on request for younger participants.

Where to eat out with the family in Monaco

Some of the Principality’s restaurants also cater for celebrations. Many establishments have special menus and can provide a private area for the occasion. In Larvotto, Avenue 31 organises Sunday brunches with entertainment for children, while establishments such as La Note Bleue, Miami Plage and Neptune can accommodate families on the seashore. Last but not least, the Quai des Artistes, a friendly brasserie at Port Hercule, also offers a range of options for family celebrations.

Options for adults

The Fairmont Monte-Carlo is creating a complete range of events for adults’ birthdays. The hotel offers a number of possibilities, from cocktails on the terrace to dinners in its gourmet restaurants, with the possibility of private hire depending on the number of guests.

Monegasque cultural institutions can also cater for birthday events. The Oceanographic Museum organises private celebrations after opening hours, allowing guests to explore the collections in an exclusive atmosphere. The original format appeals to marine enthusiasts.

© Monaco Tribune

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco (Villa Paloma and Villa Sauber) can also be booked for private events. These exceptional venues are a refined and original setting if you are celebrating an important date.

For those with a bigger budget, the Principality’s luxury hotels offer tailor-made packages. The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo can arrange celebrations in its private function rooms or prestigious suites such as the Suite Prince Rainier III. The Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort provides venues with Mediterranean views, and the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo has packages ranging from cocktails in its Belle Époque rooms to private hire of entire floors with a bespoke catering service.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The Michelin-starred restaurants are also a great way to mark the occasion. The Louis XV-Alain Ducasse (three Michelin stars) at the Hôtel de Paris lays on birthday dinners in its Empire room, a listed historic monument. Le Grill, on the eighth floor of the hotel, organises celebrations on its panoramic terrace. Marcel Ravin’s Blue Bay (two stars) at the Monte-Carlo Bay serves personalised tasting menus with Caribbean and Mediterranean flavours, while Yannick Alléno’s Pavyllon (one star) at the Hermitage can provide certain areas for private hire for special occasions.