Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II on Princess of Monaco Cup final tee at the Casino

The iconic Place du Casino was transformed into a unique green for the spectacular finale of the Princess of Monaco Cup on Tuesday evening.

Darkness was falling on the Casino gardens as the final preparations were made to bring the two-day Princess of Monaco Cup, organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation on 15 and 16 September, to a close. Evening attire and relaxed smiles were on show as the first guests came down allée des Boulingrins to admire the fairway above the Place du Casino. Influencer GMK took the opportunity to take a selfie in his baseball cap with some of the guests. He was one of the many VIPs who came to watch the now traditional 19th hole tee-off.

It was a fitting climax for the tournament’s fourth edition: the Prince and Princess got the evening under way in the incredible setting, each chipping their little white ball on to the green. “They’re not real golf balls, they’re made from compacted cotton to avoid any unfortunate incidents or damage to the Casino area,” Ferxel Fourgon explained to the assembled onlookers.

A tribute to Eddie Jordan

Looking radiant in a white tulle dress embroidered with floral motifs, Princess Charlene took Prince Albert II’s arm as she climbed onto the floodlit fairway. It featured a portrait of Eddie Jordan, the former Irish F1 driver and keen golfer, who passed away in March 2025. The Prince and Princess stood respectfully as a special tribute to the late Monegasque resident was played by a Scottish pipe band.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

The Prince and Princess ‘in the swing’

It was then time for the last shots of the day. In a blaze of flashbulbs, a smiling Princess Charlene grasped a club for the first shots of the evening, encouraged by Ferxel Fourgon and advised by her husband. Next up was the Sovereign, who took part in the competition earlier in the day with his team. The prize for anyone making a hole-in-one on the 19th hole was a Bentley, which Prince Albert II sportingly announced he would immediately put back into play if he hit the perfect shot. Taking off his navy blue suit jacket for greater ease of movement, the Prince hit two balls with a wide, controlled swing, one of which landed a few metres from the flag. Prince Albert II took part in the Princess of Monaco Cup with his team © Manuel Vittali – Communication department

Charity par-tners

This set the tone for the 18 teams of four players, who then took it in turns to aim for the big prize. The Strent-Torriani family and young racing driver Ollie Bearman, who had already won prizes on the day, stepped up first.

Under the watchful eye of South African international Bryan Habana, a succession of fine shots came fairly close but it was Gareth Lord, a professional golf caddie, who proved the most accurate. “The team was in particularly good form this morning, and we won a tournament trophy with three pars and birdies for the rest!” said team member Cédric Biscay, praising Nicolas Noaro’s game on the morning round in particular.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

By now the evening was ‘in full swing’. In parallel to the action on the tee, an auction was taking place under the Casino garden parasols where the guests were relaxing. A multicoloured golf bag, customised by artist Alec Monopoly and signed by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, was up for grabs. Like the funds raised for the charity tournament, all profits will go to the Princess Charlene Foundation to support initiatives that promote social inclusion through sport.