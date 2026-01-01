The Princely Family of Monaco: highlights of 2025, between commitments, traditions and heritage

The year 2025 was particularly eventful for the Princely Family. Here’s a look back at the moments that marked these twelve months.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, the Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella, Princess Stéphanie, Princess Caroline, Pierre, Charlotte and Andrea Casiraghi, Louis and Marie Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb and Alexandra of Hanover: every member of the Grimaldi family contributed to writing the history of the Principality in 2025. From official appearances and personal commitments to boat shows and charity events, cultural inaugurations and international awards, Monaco Tribune looks back at their highlights.

Prince Albert II

Host of the Monaco Yacht Show

Prince Albert II visited the stands at the Monaco Yacht Show on Thursday 25 September 2025 © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

In September, the Sovereign honoured the Monaco Yacht Show, a key event in the Monegasque calendar, with his presence. This visit confirmed Prince Albert II’s commitment to the maritime sector and the yachting industry, which are economic pillars of Monaco. Prince Albert II spoke with exhibitors and partners, reaffirming the Principality’s support for this strategic sector.

Princess Charlene

Partner in the Rokethon

Princess Charlene, her Chihuahua Harley and Sylvia Sermenghi, President of Rokethon Monaco © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

In November, the Sovereign’s wife took part in Rokethon alongside Harley, her eight-year-old Chihuahua. This day of solidarity once again highlighted her commitment and passion for animal causes. On that day, she walked the symbolic kilometre around the Fontvieille marquee.

The Princely Twins

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella inaugurate the Christmas Village

The Princely Family opened the doors of the Palace to welcome Father Christmas and the children who came to discover their gifts © Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

© Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Price’s Palace

© Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Price’s Palace

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella accompanied their parents to the inauguration of Monaco’s Christmas Village in December. This family tradition allowed the young heirs to participate in a highlight of Monegasque life, marking the start of the end-of-year festivities. Their appearance delighted the Monegasques who turned out in large numbers for the occasion.

Princess Stéphanie

Tribute to HIV victims

The Principality maintains a constant mobilisation against HIV and STIs © Frédéric Nebinger

True to her long-standing commitment, Princess Stéphanie paid a poignant tribute to the victims of HIV at the Oceanographic Museum in December. This event was a reminder of her unwavering commitment to the fight against AIDS, a cause she has championed for decades through her association Fight Aids Monaco. The ceremony brought together many people involved in prevention and support.

Princess Caroline

The ‘Aux Cœurs des Mots’ competition

Princess Caroline represented her brother, Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the association © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

In March, Princess Caroline presided over the awards ceremony for the writing competition ‘Aux Cœurs des Mots’, representing her brother, Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the association. This fourth edition, hosted by author Laurence Genevet, had the theme ‘My difference, my strength’ and invited participants to put themselves in the shoes of a journalist meeting someone who had overcome discrimination.

Pierre Casiraghi

The YCM Awards

Prince Albert II presented the Sailors of the Year award to Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison © Liam Fabre

Princess Caroline’s son received a prestigious award from Prince Albert II at the 2025 YCM Awards in December. This award recognises his involvement in the world of sailing and his commitment to the Yacht Club de Monaco. It is a crowning achievement that continues the Grimaldi family’s maritime tradition and confirms his expertise in this field.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Inauguration of a new police station

The Public Security Department now has 14 police stations in Monaco © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Charlotte Casiraghi is the patron of the Monaco Public Security Department © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

On 23 April, Charlotte Casiraghi attended the traditional Saint George’s Day Mass at Sainte-Dévote Church, celebrated in honour of the patron saint of the Public Security Department. As patron of the Monegasque security forces since 1997, Princess Caroline’s daughter continues a link that has united the Princely Family with the Principality’s institutions for several generations. A week later, on 30 April, she took part in the inauguration of the Principality’s 14th police station at the Jardin Exotique.

Andrea Casiraghi

Discretion and family life

Tatiana Santo Domingo married Andrea Casiraghi in 2013 © Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The eldest of the Casiraghi children kept a low profile in 2025, focusing on his family life. Alongside his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, who continued her commitment to ethical fashion with a high-profile photo shoot with their daughter, Andrea Casiraghi cultivates a more secluded existence away from public life. This discretion contrasts with the activities of his younger siblings.

Louis and Marie Ducruet

50 years of Europa Park

A gala evening was held on 11 July at the Europa-Park Arena © Europapark

In July, Louis and Marie Ducruet attended a gala evening at the Europa-Park Arena to mark the amusement park’s 50th anniversary. On a big screen, guests were able to relive the most memorable moments in the park’s history, since its inception in 1975. The presence of the Princely Family was explained by the announcement of the creation of a themed area dedicated to Monaco within Europa-Park, scheduled for 2026.

Camille Gottlieb

Organising the Global Gift Gala

This international charity event, already established in a dozen countries, is making its debut in the Principality’s events calendar © Frederic Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Princess Stéphanie’s daughter marked the year by organising the first Global Gift Gala in Monaco in October, through her agency CMC. This prestigious event, which saw Princess Stéphanie honoured by Eva Longoria at the Hôtel de Paris, confirmed Camille Gottlieb’s involvement in high-profile charity events. This success bodes well for the Monegasque agency’s future.

Alexandra of Hanover

A first book in the works

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Ben Sylvester Strautmann and Prince Albert II inaugurated this exceptional exhibition with the Centre Pompidou © Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

Princess Caroline’s daughter took part in the inauguration of the ‘Couleur!’ exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum in July, alongside Prince Albert II. This cultural presence demonstrates her attachment to artistic events in the Principality. In December, the young woman also surprised everyone by revealing a writing project on her social media accounts. Usually discreet about her personal life, Alexandra of Hanover could thus be taking a new step by embarking on a literary adventure.

It has been a busy year, demonstrating the Princely Family’s ongoing commitment to Monaco and the causes that are dear to them.