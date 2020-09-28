











The historic French brand Delage was relaunched by Laurent Tapie in 2019. The company’s latest model, a hybrid supercar called the Delage D12, was unveiled at Monaco’s CC Forum for Investment in Sustainable Development in the presence of Prince Albert.

It was initially supposed to be unveiled during Monaco’s Top Marques car exhibition. However, Covid-19 had other plans. It was therefore on 25 September, during the closing Gala of Monaco’s CC Forum, that the Delage D12 was finally showed to the public. With its streamlined lines and tilt-up panoramic roof, the car’s design takes inspiration from Formula 1 single-seaters, as Laurent Tapie, president of Delage Automobiles, explained during his speech.

2 different versions are available

Two different versions of the supercar will be available on the market. The “GT” version has a 990 thermal horsepower and a 110-electric horsepower, as well as a “city” mode, and weighs 1460 kg. Delage is also offering a second version of the Delage D12 called “Club”: with 990 thermal horsepower, 20 electric horsepower and 90 kg lighter, the car is designed to be used on racing tracks. Both versions have a V12 engine

Only 30 models of the Delage D12 will be sold, from 2022 onwards. The purchase cost is a discreet 2 million euros. The seats and steering wheel, as well as the leg rest, pedal and tilt settings are all custom-made.