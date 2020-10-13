











According to a report by Barclays and Campden Wealth, Global Impact Solutions Today (GIST), Covid-19 has provoked a “growth of impact investments” from the ultra-rich.

A growing number of HNWIs, wealthy families, family offices, and foundations wish to take into account the societal and environmental impact of their investments: 27% intend to increase their impact investment to more than 50% within five years. Overall, the share of these investments is expected to increase from 20% in 2019 to 35% by 2025.

Climate change informs 87% of investments

The vast majority of these investors believe they have a responsibility to support environmental and social initiatives on a global scale. Half of the survey’s participants deem the long-term impact of climate change as the greatest global threat today, while 87% of respondents said that climate change plays a major role in their investment choices.

According to the report, the pandemic has “heightened the awareness of our surrounding environment”: 69% answered that Covid-19 has impacted how they invest, while two thirds said that they would now be more mindful of the environmental, societal and political impact of their investments. Over 300 people from 41 countries participated in the study, for an average net worth of 876 millions per capita.