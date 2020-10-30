











During an eagerly awaited address on Thursday evening, Prince Albert announced new measures to help curb the spread of covid-19 in Monaco. At the moment, a lockdown is not under consideration.

Prince Albert II paid homage to the victims of Nice’s terrorist attack and announced several new measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The Prince’s Government met on Thursday morning in conjunction with the Prince’s Palace to discuss the pandemic’s action plan. The National Council was also present.

Unlike France, who announced a national lockdown on Wednesday evening, Monaco will introduce a curfew.

The new measures will come into place on Saturday evening and will last for a month:

There will not be a lockdown

A curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am

Shops and restaurants will remain open

Remote working will be encouraged for both the private and public sector

Globally, economic activity will continue. However, a number of new restrictions will be introduced.

All schools and universities will remain open in full respect of preventive measures.

Monaco’s Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, will outline the measures in more detail on Friday 30 October.