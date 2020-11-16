











While France has embraced a national lockdown, Monaco stands by its less drastic curfew. But what do numbers say?

On Sunday 15 November, Monaco recorded 3 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 548. 21 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 5 of them in ICU. However, out of the 21 patients, only 10 of them are Monaco residents. 66 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 450.

“The positivity rates of the tests carried out in Monaco is relatively contained, at around 7%, which is much lower than in France,” stressed Monaco’s Covid-19 committee at a state meeting on Friday 13 November.

Antigen tests available in pharmacies

Now that Monaco offers antigen tests, which give back results in less than 30 minutes, the number of people getting tested has gone up, and so has the number of people testing positive.

Antigen tests are available in pharmacies and will shortly also be carried out by medical professionals.

A curfew remains the best solution

The government members who took part in the meeting stressed that a curfew remains the best solution to curb the spread of Covid-19. It allows for the protection of the population, while also maintaining the economic open. It was also announced that there would be more systematic checks to ensure that everyone is wearing masks in public spaces, including young people.

Financial support continues

Following discussions on the social and economic impacts of the health crisis, “the Government and the National Council agreed on the importance of continuing the financial support in place,” the government said in a press release.

The government will also continue supporting businesses affected by the health crisis.