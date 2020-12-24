











The region of the Alpes-Maritimes has released a charity record for the villages ravaged by Storm Alex. The song’s music video stars several celebrities, including six AS Monaco players.

The charity single is called “nos vallés”, which means “our valleys” in French. All the song’s profits will go to the Tinée, Estéron, Roya and Vésubie valleys, which were heavily affected by the flooding and landslides caused by Storm Alex in early October 2020.

Local and national celebrities lend their voices for charity

Monaco has stood by the valleys ravaged by Storm Alex since the very beginning. The government, on request of Prince Albert, created a special fund for the affected communities worth 4 million euros, while Dmitry Rybolovlev made a personal donation of 250,000 euros for the rebuilding of the Saint-Martin-Vésubie football pitch. AS Monaco also offered some of its Football Academy rooms as temporary shelter for families made homeless by the disaster.

It comes therefore as no surprise that AS Monaco players Ruben Aguilar, Benoît Badiashile, Wissam Ben Yedder, Axel Disasi, Cesc Fàbregas, and Enzo Millot should also be part of the charity song.

Other celebrities who took part in the charity song include Didier Deschamps, manager of the French National Football team, Nice-based comedian Noëlle Perna, and singer Priscilla Betti.

The song costs 1,29 euros and all profits, as well as the song’s copyright, will go to the villages most affected by Storm Alex.

Ce single pour nos vallées sinistrées des Alpes-Maritimes, c’est un magnifique cadeau de Noël !



Je vous laisse le découvrir ci dessous ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xOE4YHIVDF — Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) December 21, 2020