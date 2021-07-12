











Whether it’s for their friendly atmosphere or the tempting menus, pop-up bars are a summer go-to. Here are the best spots in Monaco to enjoy a light lunch al fresco or a drink with stunning views.

The Malizia Mar

Our first stop is at the Solarium on Quai Casiraghi, right above the dam of Port Hercule. With the sea on one side and Monaco’s harbour on the other, the Malizia Mar, an extension of the Mystic brasserie, enjoys a breath-taking view. Whether you want to sip a cocktail under the refreshing shade of a parasol or savour one of the establishment’s refined Mediterranean dishes, the Malizia is the perfect spot for an afternoon of dolce far niente.

Le Malizia Mar © Monaco Tribune / Simon Zwierniak

The Malizia is open from 9 am to midnight until the end of September

For further information, call +33 6 78 63 25 21

Or check out their Instagram account.

The Mada Lounge

While not as famous as the neighbouring casinos, the Mada Lounge is just as tempting. Part of the Mada One restaurant in Monte-Carlo, the pop-up bar has a stylish décor, which elegantly blends with the luscious Casino gardens. Led by Marcel Ravin, one of Monaco’s most famous Chefs, the bar’s menu is full of surprises. If you’re feeling peckish, why not try the sandwiches, Ravin’s original creations, accompanied by one the establishments revised Spritzes? For children and teetotaller, the Mada Lounge also serves a range of ice teas, as well as their very own, home-made sodas.

Le Mada Lounge © Monte-Carlo SBM

The Mada Lounge is open seven days of the week from 4 pm to 9 :30 pm. On Thursday, the bar closes at 10 :30 pm to let you enjoy the jazz and pop-rock concerts on Casino Square just a little longer

Casino Gardens

Limùn Bar at the Hôtel Hermitage

Not far away from the Mada Lounge is a Volkswagen van with an unlikely owner: the exclusive Hotel Hermitage. Open from noon to 8 pm, the van’s pop-up bar is a bucolic oasis shaded by the stuccos of the sumptuous turn-of-the-century Monte-Carlo. On the menu you will fide a wide selection of light meals, from Caesar and Niçoise salads to seasonal fruit. While the van is leaving the roads at the end of August, it will return for a brief stopover in winter to comfort you through the cold season with the sweet scent of mulled wine.

Le combi de l’Hôtel Hermitage © Monaco Tribune / Simon Zwierniak

Open from noon to 8 pm every day of the week and until the end of August

Square Beaumarchais

The Pantone

After getting lost in Alberto Giacometti’s dreamlike world, stop by the Pantone for a relaxing drink. Open until 29 August, the exhibition’s closing date, the Pantone offers a no-fuss selection of ice-creams, sandwiches, salads, as well as a wide array of drinks. Why not savour a glass of Aperol Spritz while dozing in the Monaco sun – perhaps an excuse to stay in the world of dreams just a little longer?

Le Pantone © Monaco Tribune / Simon Zwierniak

Open all day up to 10 :30 pm and until 29 August

10 Av. Princesse Grace, Grimaldi Forum

>> READ MORE : The 5 best summer restaurants in and around Monaco

>> READ MORE : Monte-Carlo Société Bains de Mer reopens more venues this summer