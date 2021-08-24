











The great art of living comes to Monte-Carlo for two months.

After an eventful summer, the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) does not intend to stop there. From 10 September to 10 November, “La Vita Monte-Carlo” brings together all the pleasures of life in Monte-Carlo to offer some of the most prestigious events.

The flamboyant kick-off is proof of this. On 10 September the Hotel de Paris will be lit by candlelight for a grand dinner with floral decoration. Chef Franck Cerutti will take care of your taste buds whilst your Vita Monte-Carlo will unfold in the company of talented young female artists, including the young Monegasque pianist Stella Almondo.

A life of sweetness and surprises

The harvest will be at the centre of this dolce vita. From 11 September, the Hôtel Hermitage will open its doors to you to enjoy real vines bearing the best grapes, or even the greatest champagnes.

Two new events are also planned at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort in this relaxing atmosphere. On 17 September, Tropical Night and Chef Marcel Ravin will concoct flavours directly from the Amazon. If that doesn’t inspire you, head to Cuba on 9 October for Havana Night at the Blue Gin. Cigar, salsa and rum-based cocktail… A real taste of Havana!

