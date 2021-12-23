The Prince’s Palace published a press release on Thursday, December 23.

On the eve of Christmas Eve the Prince’s Palace decided to share good news with the Monegasques: Princess Charlene “is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”

The press release also mentions that the Prince and the children will visit the Princess during the Christmas holidays, adding “Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques”.

Until then, the Princely Couple request that their privacy and family environment remain well respected. Princess Charlene posted her Christmas greetings on Instagram, along with a portrait of the Princely Family.

The Christmas Ball, hosted by Princess Charlene’s brother

At the same time, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s traditional Christmas Ball, on the theme “The Nutcracker” was held on December 11 in the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris. The Princess could not attend, but her brother Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation, was present.

The auction organised by Sotheby’s, raised 77,000 euros for the Foundation and its projects for the prevention of drowning and the education of children. In 2021, the Foundation funded 27 projects in 19 countries.

The 2021 Christmas Ball © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palac

LIRE AUSSI : PHOTOS. Key moments in 2021 for the Princely Family