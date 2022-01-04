The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) published a report on December 31, on Official Development Assistance.

Monaco has been a member of the United Nations since 1993 and has been involved in the fight against poverty since the 2000s, through Official Development Assistance (ODA). The aim of this financial aid, provided in the form of a grant without compensation, is to develop several strategic areas in specific countries. The IMSEE’s latest report covers the period 2018-2020.

ODA has been steadily increasing since 2016, reaching the sum of 22 million euros in 2020. The high figure is mainly attributable to the health crisis, which has exacerbated the difficulties of developing countries. Between 2018 and 2020, some 58.3 million euros were contributed overall, representing 500 euros per annum and per capita.

This represents aid for more than 2.4 million people in 11 countries: Burundi, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Niger, Lebanon, Morocco, Mauritania, South Africa and Tunisia.

The 2018-2020 strategic plan contained 14 objectives, covering four areas: health, food and nutrition security, youth education and socio-economic integration. 90% of the objectives were achieved.

The period also witnessed major emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the explosion in the port of Beirut. €5.6 million in relief was donated in response to 96 emergencies over three years. In 2020, more than 95% of the budget was committed to the health crisis. Exceptional aid of €4 million was also granted in the same year to support the valleys that were damaged by storm Alex.