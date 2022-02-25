Our editorial team has some ideas to keep you busy on the last weekend of February.

Enjoy a crepe suzette at the Café de Paris

Take the opportunity to visit the Café de Paris in its current configuration, before it closes on Monday evening. The lavish establishment is about to get a makeover and the premises will be temporarily relocated to the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris from March 10, until the end of the refurbishment work, scheduled for 2023.

Donate or recycle with Monacollecte

Make some room in your cupboards and do a good turn for the environment by taking part in the Monacollecte, on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. until noon. You can drop your bulky waste items off at Port Hercule esplanade. Donations of clothing, toys, books and other objects in good condition are also welcome, since several charities, such as the SPA and the Red Cross, will be on hand to collect and redistribute them.

Support Monegasque sportsmen

Come and cheer on the Principality’s sportsmen on Sunday, at 1 p.m. at the Louis-II Stadium! AS Monaco play at home to Stade de Reims on Ligue 1’s 26th match day. It could be a chance to move up the table, where the red and whites are currently in sixth place, but that’s not all! Two distinguished guests will be present and honoured: bobsledders Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain, 6th at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Improve your culture

If you are into art, there are plenty of exhibitions on in Monaco at the moment for you to visit or revisit! The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco is currently home to two exhibitions: “Monaco-Alexandria, the great detour – World-Capitals and cosmopolitan surrealism” and “Tremblings – Recent acquisitions by the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco” at Villa Paloma.

You can also pay a last visit to the “Polar Planet” exhibition: the 40 photos of the polar regions, by photographer Filip Kulisev, will be taken down from the railings at the Saint Martin Gardens on Monday evening.

NMNM exhibitions: daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free entry on Sundays

“Polar Planet” exhibition: free admission

Discover vocational training in the arts

The famous Pavillon Bosio is organising an Open Day on Saturday, February 26. Whether on site or online, you can discover the many training courses on offer by the prestigious Monegasque establishment, which awards diplomas in the visual arts and scenography. It is also an opportunity to meet and discuss with students and professors, and to obtain useful advice for entrance examinations and selection panels.

