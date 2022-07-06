The Princess went to meet the new parents and their babies.

Images full of tenderness. On Monday, July 4, Princess Charlene visited the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). The visit is a Mother’s Day tradition, but was postponed after the Princess tested positive for Covid-19.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Accompanied by Frédéric Platini, Secretary General of the Monegasque Red Cross and Dr Mathieu Libératore, member of the MRC’s board of Directors, representing CHPG management, the Princess ‘popped by’ to meet the young parents and their newborns.

The Princess did not come empty-handed: flowers, chocolates and baby clothes, made by the embroiderers of the Boutique du Rocher, were presented to the proud parents, with the support of the Monegasque Red Cross.

Last year’s visit was made by Princess Stephanie.