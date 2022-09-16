The best tips from the editorial team for keeping busy in the Principality and the surrounding area!

Enter our competition and play an escape game

Monaco Tribune is giving you until September 18 to win 4 tickets for the escape game of your choice in Monaco! Entry conditions are on our Facebook page – go ahead and try your luck!

Having trouble choosing? You can find a detailed list of venues in the Principality in our recent article.

(Re)discover Grace Kelly’s filmography

As the Principality commemorates the 40th anniversary of Princess Grace’s death, the Cinémathèque de Nice invites you to (re)discover her past as an actress by showing her iconic films. To Catch a Thief, Rear Window, Dial M for Murder, High Noon, Mogambo… The greatest classics starring Prince Rainier III’s wife will be screened until October, at the behest of Henry-Jean Servat.

Screening dates, times and prices can be found on the Cinémathèque’s website. Prince Albert II will attend the broadcast of To Catch a Thief on 27 September

Good fun for a good cause with Trott’n’Roll

Get your skates on or scoot on down to the eighth edition of Trott’n’Roll at the Jardins d’Apolline this Saturday, 17 September from 9am. Organised by the Fondation Flavien, the event has a whole host of new features, such as a family refreshment stand, a temporary tattoo stand and electric bikes. Of course, the traditional tombola will be back.

The funds raised will be used to finance a clinical trial worth €620,000, which 36 children suffering from cancer relapse hope to join.

Two stars will also be at the event: GMK, who will be there for the afternoon parade, and Miss Côte d’Azur 2022, who will perform the official opening at 11am.

See the pretty kitties at the cat show

Some fabulous felines will be spending the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September at the Espace Léo Ferré, in Fontvieille, for the third Monaco International Cat Show. It is a competition for pedigree cats, organised by the De Gati de Munegu association, and a certain Colonel Fringant will be representing Prince Albert II.

Visitors’ entry fee: 10 euros

6-13 years : 5 euros

Free for ages 5 and under

See the exhibition dedicated to Josephine Baker

To further celebrate the close bond that existed between the Principality and the famous showgirl, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is hosting the “Les Journées de l’Art-Bre” exhibition, which this year pays tribute to Joséphine Baker, until September 30.

Recently inaugurated by Prince Albert II, the exhibition features a bust and a huge canvas depicting the artist. A must-see in the Parc des Oliviers.

Sample some Spanish cuisine at the Deck

Do you have a craving for sun-soaked dishes with delicious Mediterranean influences? Then the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) has just the thing at the Deck, Monte-Carlo Beach, from 19 to 25 September, every day for lunch. You can sit on the large terrace, overlooking the bay of Monaco, while enjoying a tasty, gourmet moment.

Don’t forget to book your table on +377 98 06 51 00 or via the official SBM website.