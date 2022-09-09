Now that the back to school rush is over, here are a few ideas to keep you busy next week in the Principality.

Le Bal du Marché (The Market Ball)

There will be fun and relaxation to round off the week, with the Market Ball on Place d’Armes this Friday 9 September. An easy-going event – it’s free and you don’t need to book – where the shopkeepers at the Halle Gourmande will have a whole range of products and dishes for you to taste.

Munegu Repair Cafe

Give a new lease of life to your damaged objects and clothes at the third edition of the Munegu Repair Cafe this Saturday 10 September, from 3.30 pm to 6 pm. It’s ecological and economical and it’s all thanks to the team of DIY-ers and seamstresses on site. Open to all, admission is absolutely free

Lagoon Night at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

An exceptional evening is in store this Saturday 10 September on the edge of the superb Monte-Carlo Bay lagoon. The hotel will welcome you from 8 pm for an evening with a live DJ set by Julien Perez, accompanied by the artist Micael Sene, close-up magic by Simeon Wolfgang, water ballets and even fireworks. Chef Marcel Ravin will of course be there to delight your taste buds. Dinner costs 210 euros, including drinks.

75th birthday event for composer Richard Lord

The Monegasque artist will celebrate his birthday this Saturday 10 September at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo. The programme includes a concert and the projection of previously unpublished photos and videos of the composer’s life. The artist has also published an autobiography, Richard Cavassuto raconte Richard Lord, purchases of which include a ticket to the event. You can also go to the venue on the night and pay for your ticket directly for 20 euros.

“K O L L E R I S M”, a colourful art exhibition

You can admire Helmut Koller’s colourful animals at the Kamil Art Gallery. The exhibition will be open to the public from 13 September and will last for a whole month. Admission is completely free.

Princess Grace tribute concert

As the Principality commemorates the 40th anniversary of the death of Princess Grace – on 14 September – the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a tribute concert in the evening of 15 September. The event is at the Rainier III Auditorium, at 8 pm, where violins, cello, keyboards, piano, accordion, guitar and voices will be directed by David Brophy. Tickets start at 17 euros. A reduced rate is available for juniors.

A helicopter ride

It’s up up and away on Thursday 15 September, with the Monaco Aero Club, the Ultim8 Private Club and Omère Longevity Solutions. The meeting point is at the Restaurant Tavolo, at the Colombus Hotel, from 2 pm to 9 pm for a cocktail party attended by many aviation professionals (proper attire required). The price, which includes the helicopter ride around the Principality and the club membership fee, is 850 euros. Please note that places are limited, so make sure to book!

