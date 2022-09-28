The Sovereign, in New York for the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, stressed in particular the importance of addressing the climate emergency

On Thursday 22 September before the entire Assembly, Prince Albert II first of all paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who, to him, “embodied the unity and dignity of the United Kingdom“, before expressing his confidence in the new King Charles III. “There is no doubt that under the reign of His Majesty King Charles III, peace and stability will continue to flourish,” he said.

© Prince’s Palace, Monaco

SEE ALSO: Prince Albert II congratulates King Charles III on accession to the throne

2022, a decisive year for the planet

Backed by his delegation, the Prince of course did not fail to mention his favourite topic, reminding attendees that the environment must be our primary concern. “We are at a watershed moment that requires transformative solutions (…) Beyond our speeches, it is high time to move towards action”, stressed the Sovereign. “It is nothing more or less than taking the last opportunity we have to build a future for humanity.”

In his speech, the Prince also had “a particular thought for the people of Pakistan“, a country affected by flooding.

As for Monaco, the country “remains resolutely committed to protecting the environment and to sustainable development.” The Prince mentioned that the Principality was pursuing its energy transition with the aim of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Sovereign also referred to his great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert I, who dedicated his life to the protection of the seas and oceans.

Strengthening cooperation on health

On the health front, the Prince feels the need to cooperate more closely so as not to face the same difficulties encountered at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I attach particular importance to ensuring that my country rallies its international cooperation policy, alongside its partners, first and foremost the World Health Organisation,” says the Sovereign, who promises to examine carefully “any new crisis management mechanism that could facilitate a coordinated response based on verified science.”

“War has unfortunately returned to the European continent”

Impossible not to mention the war on Europe’s borders when talking about current challenges. “The military aggression against Ukraine is flagrantly flouting international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, undermining the security and stability of Europe and of the world. Moreover, it is inflicting unutterable suffering on the Ukrainian people, reminding us of the darkest hours of our history,” the Sovereign said of the situation.

Digital challenges

Another 21st century challenge is digital. “The proliferation of hate speech and disinformation is quite simply intolerable,” said the Sovereign, who believes that artificial intelligence “should benefit humankind and not manipulate its behaviour and way of thinking”. He called for shared rules to be established so that cyberspace does not get “out of control, destroy our democracies and further separate us from each other”.

Before concluding, the Prince underlined the role of women, “key players for change”. He then asked the Assembly: “What are we waiting for to promote their place in global leadership?”

Monaco, for its part, “intends to continue its commitment to them with the work of UN Women and through its development cooperation policy.” This was the assurance given by the Prince to more than two thirds of the members of the Assembly, represented by their Head of State or Government during the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, on the other side of the Atlantic.