Monaco celebrates 65th birthday of Prince Albert II

On Tuesday 14 March, the Principality wished its Sovereign a happy birthday when he appeared at the window of the Prince’s Palace during the changing of the guard.

It was a surprise the tourists were probably not expecting. During the customary changing of the guard, Prince Albert II appeared at the Palace window, along with Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Below, the Carabinieri band played the world-famous “Happy Birthday,” originally Good Morning to All, a children’s song thought to have been written and composed in 1893 by two American sisters, Patty and Mildred Hill.

Birthday wishes flooded in

The Monegasque institutions also wished Prince Albert II a happy birthday. Starting with Monaco Town Hall, whose message was accompanied by a photo of the traditional “U Cavagnëtu” picnic from 2022.

En ce jour, le Maire Georges Marsan, le Conseil Communal ainsi que l’ensemble du personnel de la Mairie de Monaco souhaitent un très heureux anniversaire à S.A.S le Prince Albert II qui fête aujourd’hui Ses 65 ans 🎂



📷 Mairie de Monaco / Sébastien Darrasse pic.twitter.com/VHvBH3INff — Mairie de Monaco (@MairieMonaco) March 14, 2023

In her own name and on behalf of the elected members and permanent staff of the National Council, President Brigitte Boccone-Pagès also wished the Prince a happy 65th birthday. On Twitter, the message was accompanied by a photo taken on National Day 2022 showing the entire Princely Family.

En ce 14 mars, la Présidente @BocconePages, en son nom et en celui de l’ensemble des élus et des permanents du Conseil National, souhaite un très joyeux anniversaire à S.A.S. le Prince Albert II qui fête aujourd’hui Ses 65 ans 🎂



VIVA U PRINCIPU,

E VIVA MUNEGU 🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/ffBaOCbAd5 — Conseil National (@ConseilNatMC) March 14, 2023

The sporting institutions also thought of the Sovereign, whose passion for sport is no secret. AS Monaco addressed “the n° 1 fan of the Red and Whites“. The Roca Team displayed a photo of Prince Albert II alongside the president of AS Monaco basketball, Aleksej Fedoricsev. Not forgetting the Monaco Supporters Club on Twitter, who fêted the n°1 supporter of the “diagonals“.

L'AS Monaco souhaite un excellent anniversaire à son premier supporter Rouge et Blanc, Son Altesse Sérénissime le Prince Albert II. — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) March 14, 2023

🎂 La #RocaTeam souhaite un très joyeux anniversaire à SAS le Prince Albert II, premier supporter de l'AS Monaco Basket 🎉🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/cSXE37vTJd — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) March 14, 2023

Also on Twitter, the Diocese of Monaco conveyed to Prince Albert II “the prayers of all the Catholic faithful of the Principality”, as a reminder of the Principality’s official religion.

The editorial staff of Monaco Tribune would also like to wish Prince Albert II a happy 65th birthday.