Princess Charlene organises drowning prevention workshops for children

85 children took part in water rescue activities at the Louis-II Stadium swimming pool, in the presence of Princess Charlene of Monaco, on Friday morning before the Saint Devota Tournament.

Children from seven U-12 teams that arrived before the start of the tournament (South Africa, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ecuador, Mauritius, Morocco), took turns in different drowning prevention and first aid workshops.

CPR, ball games (for non-swimmers), water polo, rescue tubes, a water circuit and lifesaving were some of the activities on the morning’s programme.

Photos © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

Tyler Bush and Conan Osborne looked on

The activities were organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and supervised by the team from the Monegasque Academy of the Sea, headed by Pierre Frolla, with the support of the Monegasque Red Cross.

Ambassador of the Saint Devota 2023 Tournament and captain of the Monaco Impis team, recent winners of the Melrose Sevens Tournament in Scotland, Tyler Bush was present for the occasion, as was his fellow Jamaican Conan Osborne.

The workshops enabled the young children present at the tournament to learn first aid techniques, as well as the basics of lifesaving, while having fun.

