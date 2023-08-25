The Principality is one of the most expensive beach destinations in the world

But it doesn’t hold the top spot!

What do Monaco, Capri and Saint-Tropez have in common? All three are among the twenty most expensive beach destinations in the world, according to a ranking drawn up by the TravelMag.com website, published on 1 August.

To carry out the study, the website calculated the lowest average price for a double room in August 2023 (excluding Airbnb and rental accommodation). In addition, only hotels with at least three stars and located close to the town or the beach were considered.

How does Airbnb operate in Monaco ?

And with an average price of $381 a night (around 350 euros), Monaco is in ninth place. Saint-Tropez is in fourth, with an average of $440. The island of Capri comes seventh, with an average of $399. At the head of the list is Nantucket Town, on Cape Cod, at $694 per night.

A large majority of the most expensive destinations are in the United States. Italy also features heavily, coming second with Positano at an average of $481 per night, as well as 18th and 20th with Amalfi ($295) and Santa Margherita Ligure ($292) respectively.

New US city to have direct flight from Nice airport in 2024

The full rankings are as follows:

1. Nantucket Town (USA) : 694 dollars

2. Positano (Italy) : 481 dollars

3. Montauk (USA) : 478 dollars

4. Saint-Tropez (France) : 440 dollars

5. Kennebunkport (USA) : 406 dollars

6. Provincetown (USA) : 404 dollars

7. Capri (Italy) : 399 dollars

8. Bar Harbor (USA) : 384 dollars

9. Monaco : 381 dollars

10. Santa Monica (USA) : 360 dollars

11. Rehoboth Beach (USA) : 359 dollars

12. Cape May (USA) : 346 dollars

13. Portland (USA) : 317 dollars

14. Ocean City (USA) : 310 dollars

15. Ibiza (Spain) : 310 dollars

16. Santa Eulària des Riu (Spain) : 307 dollars

17. Platis Gialos (Greece) : 299 dollars

18. Amalfi (Italy) : 295 dollars

19. Pismo Beach (USA) : 293 dollars

20. Santa Margherita Ligure (Italy) : 292 dollars