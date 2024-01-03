Monaco's Best
In brief

Salim Zeghdar officially appointed Prince’s Estate Controller

By Sarah Incari
Published on 3 January 2024
1 minute read
salim-zeghdar
Salim Zeghdar had been acting controller pending the appointment - © Communications Department / Manuel Vitali
3 January 2024
- 3 January 2024
1 minute read

Sovereign Order n° 10.283 dated 20 December 2023 confirmed his appointment. 

Salim Zeghdar now officially holds the position of Prince’s Estate Controller. He had served as acting controller since the Prince’s Palace confirmed that Claude Palmero was leaving the position last June. After his dismissal from the Palace, Claude Palmero sued Prince Albert II before Monaco’s Supreme Court. Prince Albert II, in turn, announced that he was taking legal action against Claude Palmero, together with his sisters, Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie.

Salim Zeghdar is a well-known businessman in the Principality with several strings to his bow. CEO of Top Marques Monaco, Managing Director of Monaco Live Productions and founder of the Sérénissimes de l’Humour comedy festival, he is more recently referred to as the Executive Director of TV Monaco, the latest channel to appear in Monaco’s media landscape.

In a previous Sovereign Order, Valentina Moro was appointed Attaché to the Prince’s Estate Administration as of 1 January 2024