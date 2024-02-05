How to find a hiking group in Monaco

The superb landscape of Monaco and the surrounding area is perfect hiking country. There are two groups you can join if you would like some company.

If you want to explore a place and stay healthy, it’s hard to beat hiking. The region is full of magnificent landscapes, by the sea or in the mountains. You don’t need to go it alone though! For one thing, it’s safer and more reassuring to be with a group, but there is also the social interaction and mutual support aspect.

Where to go hiking?

There are a number of footpaths on the outskirts of the Principality. If you push yourself a little, you can even reach the Alps!

On the coastline, close to Monaco, there are some must-do walks, such as in Cap d’Ail and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Further afield, on the road to Marseille, you can explore other trails along the Mediterranean coast. Around Saint-Tropez, or in the calanques, Monaco’s hiking clubs are always on the lookout for beautiful spots.

To the north, the Alps provide a fabulous setting. The Mercantour, straddling France and Italy, has a wide range of breathtaking walks. There are trails for all levels, so everyone can get a breath of fresh air and enjoy the view from on high! As physiologist Grégoire Millet explains, hiking in the mountains is very good for the body.

Who can I go hiking with in Monaco?

If you enjoy hiking with other people, you could also join a group. In the Principality, the Club Alpin Monegasque runs a wide range of activities throughout the year. Walking, snowshoeing, rock climbing, there’s something for everyone.

Club Alpin Monégasque hikers explore the region – © Facebook / Club Alpin Monégasque

There is an annual membership, that runs from 1 September to 31 August, but it is also possible to join during the year. The membership fee is €25 for minors and students, and €50 for adults. Membership includes the activities themselves and insurance cover for expeditions organised by the club. A medical certificate is required when signing up.

You can also check out the Monaco Rando Facebook page, with activities on offer throughout the year. The group recently took part in walks in support of the Telethon, as well as other activities such as Heritage Day.