What’s on in Monaco in April 2024?
Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.
Exhibition – « Murmures de la faune »
Come and discover wildlife at the “Murmures de la faune” (Murmurs of wildlife) exhibition. The photo gallery by Xavier Lamour, with the Monegasque National Committee of UNESCO’s International Association of Plastic Arts, can be seen from Saturday 30 March to Sunday 7 April 2024, from 1pm to 8pm. Following on from the success of his first exhibition, the photographer is committed “to raising awareness through my pictures.”
- When: from 30 March to 7 April 2024
- Times: from 1 pm to 8 pm
- Where: 10 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco
Theatre – “Changer l’eau des fleurs” – Valérie Perrin
In “Changer l’eau des fleurs”, (changing the water for the flowers) Valérie Perrin tells the story of Violette Toussaint, a cemetery caretaker in Burgundy. This stage adaptation of the novel of the same name tells the story “of a woman who, despite her hardships, stubbornly believes in happiness. With her rare talent for making the ordinary exceptional, the novelist creates a world full of poetry and humanity around this everyday fairy.” Already performed in several French theatres, the play by Ludivine de Chastenet and Mikaël Chirinian is “a hymn to life,” according to Le Figaro. The main character, “played by Caroline Rochefort, is an ordinary, sensitive heroine who you can’t help but love.”
- When: Tuesday 2 April at 8pm
- Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes, no intermission
- Where: Théâtre Princesse Grace, 12 Avenue d’Ostende, 98000 Monaco
- Bookings: via the TPG website, or call +377 93 25 32 27
Philosophy workshop – « Qu’est-ce que l’amour maternel ? »
Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, in association with the Princess Grace Hospital and its maternity unit, is organising a philosophical workshop on maternal love. The meeting is the last in a series focusing on the concept of motherhood. Isabelle Alfandary, author and professor of literature, will lead the 1.5-hour discussion.
- When: Wednesday 3 April 2024, at 5.30 pm,
- Where: Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace, 1 Avenue Pasteur, 98000 Monaco
- Free booking on the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco website
Concert – “Thursday Live Session – Gliz”
Discover Gliz, a trio from the Jura that is revisiting rock in a whole new way. Their challenge? To play rock music with no guitars or bass. Instead, they use a banjo and a tuba. After a first album before Covid hit, Florent, Julien and Thomas wrote around thirty songs, of which they have selected ten for their second album, Mass. It includes soul overtones, moving away from the pop and folk of the first album.
- When: Thursday 4 April, ‘aperomix’ from 6.30 pm, followed by the live set at 8.30 pm
- Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
- Free entry
- Bookings: +377 97 77 84 31
- Parking: On-site, overnight rate from 7pm, €0.70/hour
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
This is THE annual tennis event in Monaco. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters attracts the world’s best male tennis players for an ATP tournament. From 6 to 14 April, the Monte-Carlo Country Club will play host to top players such as Djokovic, Alcaraz and Frenchman Hugo Humbert and more.
- When: 6-14 April
- Where: Monte-Carlo Country Club
- Tickets: here
Exhibition – “Padel Best Expo”
From Sunday 7 to Tuesday 9 April 2024, from 10 am to 8 pm, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco will be hosting the Padel Best Expo, an international event that is all about padel. As well as being a professional trade fair, the event will also be open to the general public and enthusiasts, providing them with an immersive experience. Over the three days, the second edition of the Five Padel Cup will also take place, with a programme of meetings, debates, digital areas, padel courts, activities and social gatherings. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the exciting world of padel!
- Prices: €40 (1 day), €60 (2 days) and €80 (3 days)
- Ticket information: +377 99 99 3000 (Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 7 pm)
Ligue 1 Uber Eats: AS Monaco – Lille
With AS Monaco in contention for the Champions League next season, the match against Lille, who are just a few points behind, will be an important one for the Red and Whites. So, come along and support our Monegasques!
- When and where: Sunday 14 April 2024, Stade Louis II
FIA Formula E Championship – Monaco E-Prix 2024
The 7th Monaco E-Prix, organised by the Automobile Club of Monaco, will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The event will run over a full day, including free practice sessions, qualifying, the race itself and demonstrations on the track. An event that is organised in keeping with the shift towards carbon-free technologies, with a rich and varied programme!
- Head over to the Monaco Grand Prix website for more information
Activities to discover this spring:
Early spring means an opportunity to have a go at outdoor activities. Hiking, cycling, picnicking, or even fishing, the Principality and its surroundings have a host of outdoor activities to offer.
Ideas for outings
- Until 29 September 2024 : Pasolini exhibition in Chiaroscuro / Nouveau Musée National de Monaco
- Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 6 pm : Conference – «Stone tools and the cultural identity of prehistoric populations» / Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique
- Thursday 4 April 2024 : Turkish Airlines EuroLeague – AS Monaco VS Zalgiris Kaunas / Salle Gaston Médecin
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 pm : Théâtre – Lorsque l’enfant paraît (When the Child Appears) by André Roussin / Théâtre Princesse Grace
- Thursday 11 April 2024, at 12.15 pm : Conference – “Eco-Blabla” / Médiathèque de Monaco – Bibliothèque Louis Notari
- Saturday 13 April 2024, at 8.30 pm : Show – Maxime Gasteuil – Retour aux Sources (Back to my roots) / Espace Léo Ferré
- Tuesday 16 April 2024, at 3 pm : Round Table – Pagnol le Monégasque / Théâtre des Variétés
- From Wednesday 24 to Saturday 27, at 7.30 pm, and Sunday 28 April 2024, at 3.00 pm : Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo – «TO THE POINT(E)» / Grimaldi Forum Monaco
- Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 6 pm: Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra – “Recital” / Rainier III Auditorium