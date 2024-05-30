What’s on in Monaco in June 2024?
Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.
Sport – Meeting International de Natation 2024
The 41st Monte-Carlo International Swimming Meeting, Mare Nostrum is organised by the Monegasque Swimming Federation. Some of the big names in world swimming will be there as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
- When: June 1 and 2
- Where: Stade Louis II, 7 avenue des Castelans
Exhibition – Top Marques Monaco
The 19th edition of Top Marques Monaco will feature over 150 of the rarest and most prestigious supercars of modern times. The show is an internationally renowned motoring event that takes place every year in the Principality, and each of the cars is for sale.
- When: June 5-9
- Times: 5 June 8-11.30 pm/ 6 & 7 June 10 am – 7 pm / 8 June 11 am – 7 pm / 9 June 10 am – 6 pm
- Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace
- Prices: from €25 to €400
Conference – Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT
An event organised by the Club Soroptimist International de Monaco with speaker Svend Albertsen, computer expert, sharing his thoughts about ChatGPT and more broadly on artificial intelligence. As veritable societal phenomena, these new technologies can threaten the equilibrium of our society but they can also develop it.
- When: June 13
- Times: from 6.30 pm
- Where: Auditorium Rainier III, Boulevard Louis II
- Prices: 10 euros (free for -18 years)
Event – 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival
The Principality of Monaco has hosted its own International Television Festival for the past 63 years. Studios, TV channels, digital platforms and celebrities will come together for several days to promote their programmes to the press and the public. The festival will conclude with the prestigious ‘Nymphes d’Or’ awards ceremony.
- When: June 14-18
- Times: June 14 from 7 pm / June 15 from 10am-7.50 pm / June 16 from 10a m – 8.15 pm / June 17 from 10 am-7.45 pm / June 18 from noon
- Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace
- Prices : Fan zone admission is free
Concert – Symphonic concert
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a colourful new symphonic concert. It will be conducted by Kazuki Yamada and feature Pablo Ferrández on the cello, performing Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme and Bruckner’s 5th symphony in B flat major .
- When: June 16
- Times: Presentation of the works at 5pm, concert starts at 6pm
- Where: Auditorium Rainier III, Boulevard Louis II
- Prices: from €18 to €36
Ideas for outings
- June 1 and 2: Theatre – Qui a coupé l’eau ? – Théâtre des Muses
- June 1: Show – Pablo Mira – Grimaldi Forum Monaco
- June 1: Concert – KO KO MO – Espace Léo Ferré
- June 4: Theatre – Oublie-moi – Matthew Seager – Théâtre Princesse Grace
- June 5-7: Event – Green Shift Festival – Larvotto beach promenade
- From 7 June to 13 October: Exhibition – Miquel Barceló, oceanographer – Nouveau Musée National de Monaco
- June 7-9: Trade Show – Luxury Monte-Carlo – Méridien Beach Plaza hotel
- June 7-10: Festival – UPAINT Monaco 2024 – Larvotto beach promenade
- June 11: OPMC – Happy Hour Musical – Maison de France
- June 14 and 15: Concert – Echoes of Atlanta and Minneapolis – La Note Bleue
- June 15 and 16: Event – 5th Grimaldi of Monaco Historical Sites gathering – Place du Palais
- June 20, 2024 to July 6, 2025: Exhibition – Symphony of colours – Espace 22
- June 21 and 22: Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo – Dominique Lory x Yoann Conte – Le Grill
- June 26: Conference – Sohn Monaco 2024 – Yacht Club de Monaco
- June 28: Concert – Hetty Kate Trio – La Note Bleue