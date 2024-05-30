What’s on in Monaco in June 2024?

Here are the different events coming up over the month of June in the Principality © Top Marques Monaco

Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.

Sport – Meeting International de Natation 2024

The 41st Monte-Carlo International Swimming Meeting, Mare Nostrum is organised by the Monegasque Swimming Federation. Some of the big names in world swimming will be there as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

When: June 1 and 2

Where: Stade Louis II, 7 avenue des Castelans

© Meeting International Natation de Monaco

Exhibition – Top Marques Monaco

The 19th edition of Top Marques Monaco will feature over 150 of the rarest and most prestigious supercars of modern times. The show is an internationally renowned motoring event that takes place every year in the Principality, and each of the cars is for sale.

When: June 5-9

Times: 5 June 8-11.30 pm/ 6 & 7 June 10 am – 7 pm / 8 June 11 am – 7 pm / 9 June 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace

Prices: from €25 to €400

© Salon Top Marques

Conference – Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT

An event organised by the Club Soroptimist International de Monaco with speaker Svend Albertsen, computer expert, sharing his thoughts about ChatGPT and more broadly on artificial intelligence. As veritable societal phenomena, these new technologies can threaten the equilibrium of our society but they can also develop it.

When: June 13

Times: from 6.30 pm

Where: Auditorium Rainier III, Boulevard Louis II

Prices: 10 euros (free for -18 years)

© Michel Perrot

Event – 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The Principality of Monaco has hosted its own International Television Festival for the past 63 years. Studios, TV channels, digital platforms and celebrities will come together for several days to promote their programmes to the press and the public. The festival will conclude with the prestigious ‘Nymphes d’Or’ awards ceremony.

When: June 14-18

Times: June 14 from 7 pm / June 15 from 10am-7.50 pm / June 16 from 10a m – 8.15 pm / June 17 from 10 am-7.45 pm / June 18 from noon

Where: Grimaldi Forum, 10 avenue Princesse Grace

Prices : Fan zone admission is free

© Festival de Télévision de Monte-Carlo

Concert – Symphonic concert

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a colourful new symphonic concert. It will be conducted by Kazuki Yamada and feature Pablo Ferrández on the cello, performing Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme and Bruckner’s 5th symphony in B flat major .

When: June 16

Times: Presentation of the works at 5pm, concert starts at 6pm

Where: Auditorium Rainier III, Boulevard Louis II

Prices: from €18 to €36

© Jean-Louis Neveu, OPMC

Ideas for outings