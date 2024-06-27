Princess Caroline receives donation at 7th International Rose Competition

Yves Piaget, President of the Association des Amis de la Roseraie, presents the charity's donation to Princess Caroline for the Princess Grace Foundation © Communication department - Manuel Vitali

Planted by Prince Rainier III after the death of Princess Grace, the Rose Garden blooms today in her memory.

Under the approving gaze of Princess Caroline, the 7th edition of Monaco’s International Rose Competition came to a close on Wednesday, rewarding the expertise of the breeder EVE – RATEAU. The day was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Princess Grace, who inspired the creation of the eponymous Rose Garden.

As she does every year, the Princess of Hanover visited the rose competition to learn about the new flowers and congratulate the winners. This year also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Rose Garden, which was created by Prince Rainier III in memory of his late wife. Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline met up to mark the occasion at the beginning of May.

Another day of festivities to celebrate 40 years of the Rose Garden

The Prince’s Government and Les Amis de la Roseraie (Friends of the Rose Garden) organised a day of festivities in the Garden’s walkways to round off this year’s event in style. The highlights of a day dedicated to the rose included flower sales in aid of the Princess Grace Foundation, a collective artistic creation with Mr. One Teas, an exhibition of watercolours by Tony Szabo, a treasure hunt, a guided tour of the Rose Garden and a prize-giving ceremony with traditional Monegasque music and jazz by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra.

Presentation of the collective artwork with Mr. One Teas and Yves Piaget © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Princess Caroline received a cheque for €5,000 for the Princess Grace Foundation from the Association des Amis de la Roseraie.

New French roses triumph

The international jury hailed the remarkable work of French breeder EVE – RATEAU, awarding four prizes for her creations and hybrids. The Jean Carles® EVEpiweet rose won the Trophée Piaget Rose and the Coupe du Parfum. The Madame® EVEvilady rose from the same brand won its designers the gold medal and the “Coup de cœur” award from the Association des Amis de la Roseraie Princesse Grace.

A day in the life of a gardener at the Princess Grace Rose Garden

The public also had the chance to take part in the selection by voting for their favourite rose on the Prince’s Government’s social media. The People’s Choice Award went to the Romaneche la montagne® rose bred by Marie-Françoise Dorieux.