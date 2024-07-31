Exotic or domestic: the best of our animal photo contest

Dogs, cats, chamois, giraffes, bears, turtles… many of you sent your photos in.

In mid-July, Monaco Tribune launched a photo contest to win two entries to the Jardin Animalier Rainier III. To get a chance to win them, you had to post a photo on an ‘Animal’ theme in the comments on the Facebook post . All animals were of course eligible – your pets, wild animals or others taken in a zoo, for example.

Here is a selection of the nicest photos:

It’s a dog’s life in Monaco

Dog owners are proud of their pets and no wonder! We received dozens of photos of dogs, some of whom are actually posing for the camera. Real celebs!

© Sophie Muller © Bret Neh © Angeline Vignes © Béatrice Couvret © Isabelle Beraudo © Kinou Calleya

The cat’s whiskers

Cats own the internet, they say, and Facebook in particular it seems. Many of you sent in photos of cats in all sorts of positions, and especially when they are asleep.

Francis, for example, introduced us to his little cat who seems to be enjoying a (cat) nap during the hot weather. The same goes for Charlotte’s, Corinne’s and Sophie’s cats. Carina, proudly introduced us to “a little rescue kitten” that will soon be relaxing like the others once she settles into her new home.

© Francis Vrgn © Charlotte Jadoul © Corinne Vergon © Sophie Vasseur © Carina Krcz

Exotic and wild creatures too

Dogs and cats weren’t the only ones to have their pictures taken. We received some fabulous photos of wild animals.

Stephanie shared a photo of a bear rolling on the ground that she took during a safari. Florence introduced us to a massive and “pretty turtle”. Jacques showed us a very cute and “young chamois in the Mercantour,” while Nathalie posted a beautiful photo of a bright pink flamingo.

© Stéphanie Mercier © Florence Brogi © Jérome Salerno © Jacques Hen © Nathalie Damiano © Aurélie Varitto

Our winner

The lucky winner of our contest is Alix Loris Leanna who wins two tickets to the Animal Garden Rainier III. She introduced us to a cute little puppy in the arms of an adorable child. A perfect winning pair.