Beaulieu Classic Festival about to get underway

This year will be the festival's 22nd edition © Beaulieu Classic Festival

It will live up to the festival’s motto “Classical… but not only”.

Music fans never tire of the event: the Beaulieu Classic Festival will be taking place from 14 to 21 September 2024. The new edition, with actor and comedian Alex Vizorek as ambassador, promises even more exceptional performances to make classical music accessible to all.

The event kicks off on Saturday 14 September at 10am on the Place du Marché with street pianist Steve-Villa Massone. The same night, at 9 pm, the – absolutely free of charge – opening concert will take place on Petite Afrique de Beaulieu beach, featuring the Nice Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Sunday 15 September, the ‘Carnival of the Animals’ will bring lions, kangaroos, and tortoises to life.

A few days later, on Tuesday, a different kind of performance awaits the Beaulieu Classic Festival audience. The Quatuor Elmire will be performing Mozart and Beethoven.

On Wednesday evening, 18 September, the Cello 8 octet by Talents Violon’Celles, conducted by Raphaël Pidoux, will be performed at the Casino de Beaulieu. It will feature works by Franz Schubert, Ständchen, Richard Strauss, Traumlicht, Camille Saint-Saëns and many more.

On Thursday 19 September, the Janosak Ensemble will be performing a concert entitled The big Bs : Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, The Beatles, Brubeck, with jazz and pop elements featuring alongside world-famous classical scores.

The gala dinner will take place on Saturday 20 September at the Hôtel Royal Riviera. A semi-gastronomic dinner and a journey through French songs from the last century (Brel, Brassens, Trenet, Piaf, Chevalier, etc.) are on the ‘menu’.

The forty singers of the Chœur de l’Armée française (French Army Choir) will provide a grand finale with traditional songs from around the world and French songs from the album “Paris Je T’aime”.