In brief

Transavia announces new route to North Africa from Nice Côte d’Azur airport 

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 16 September 2024
avion-compagnie-transavia
A new destination bolsters Transavia's 2024-2025 winter season schedule © Unsplash 
By Agathe Chéreau
16 September 2024
You’ll have to wait a few more weeks before you can enjoy the new destination throughout the winter.

The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group is strengthening its offer from Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport for the winter season with a new direct flight to Algeria, specifically to the capital Algiers. 

From 27 October 2024, you will be able to board a Transavia flight from Nice to Algiers for as little as €49 one way. In terms of frequency, the airline is planning two flights a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. 

The opening of the new route addresses “strong demand from customers looking for a low-cost deal to go on holiday and join family and friends in Algeria.” The airline now offers flights to Algeria from eight French cities. As well as Nice, there are flights from Paris-Orly, Nantes, Lyon, Montpellier, Strasbourg, Toulouse and Marseille.

You can start organising your holiday straight away, as tickets are now on sale on the Transavia website. 