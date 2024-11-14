Car or plane? The PAL-V, coming soon to Monaco!

A car that flies, a plane that drives… the revolutionary flexible transport solution is bound to intrigue and attract both private individuals and businesses.

Sitting in yet another traffic jam, who hasn’t dreamt of being able to just lift off and fly over the congestion? What was once the stuff of sci-fi films is now a tangible reality! Keep your eyes on the skies over Monaco from November 26 to 28, as the PAL-V Liberty will be cruising on and above the Principality’s streets, at the invitation of the Air League of Monaco and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The PAL-V is a 2-seater gyroplane with a range of 500 km in a single leg and a maximum speed of 160 kph (100 mph).

Fly or drive?

It takes just 5 minutes to transform the vehicle from an aircraft into a car and vice versa.

The PAL-V Liberty in drive mode © PAL-V

In drive mode, the PAL-V Liberty can reach a maximum ground speed of 170 kph and has a maximum driving range of 1300 km, accommodating a driver and one passenger.

In flight mode, its maximum air speed is 180 kph, with a high-cruise speed of 160 kph. Carrying a payload of 264 kg, the maximum range is 400-500 km in a single leg at a maximum altitude of 11,000 feet, making it suitable for either fast mobility/transportation over medium ranges or ‘eyes in the sky’.

The PAL-V Liberty will be flying around Monaco from November 26 to 28 – Photo courtesy PAL-V on LinkedIn

There is a choice of models. The PAL-V Liberty Sport Edition has an expected EU price of €299,000 excluding taxes and works.

Alternatively, a limited edition of the 90 PAL-V Liberty Pioneer model comes ‘full option’, with unique interior and exterior finishing, and a unique level of personalisation. Only 90 of the vehicles are available for delivery in European and North American countries. The expected EU price is €499,000 excl. taxes and works.

Can’t fly? No problem!

The PAL-V Liberty is a gyroplane, said to be one of the easiest and above all, safest ways to fly. The Liberty is designed to comply with the highest aviation standards in the world. The gyroplane offers a low barrier to entry for non-pilots to enter the world of aviation. And the instructors at the PAL-V’s FlyDrive Academy will help you take to the skies with confidence.

Advantages for businesses

For professional use, the modular Liberty platform can be customised to meet specific operational needs, including integrating camera systems, micro radar, AI pattern recognition, communication tools, cargo solutions among others.

In addition, compared to a helicopter, the PAL-V has much lower operational cost and a lot more operational efficiency and flexibility.

The Air League of Monaco (ALM), was formed in November 2013 as a Monaco Charity to promote air-mindedness in the young from all backgrounds in Monaco and the Alpes Maritimes, to provide and support aviation and aerospace, and to help and support the Air League in the UK. His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, is its principal Patron and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is its President.

Among its other activities, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is a sponsor of the Air League’s annual Scholarship and Bursary programme. 16 Flying Scholarships were sponsored this year.

